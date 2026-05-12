Riverside Elementary PTO

Offered by

Riverside Elementary PTO

About the memberships

RSE PTO Membership 2026-27

RSE PTO Bronze Member
$10

Valid until June 30

Includes voting rights at all PTO meetings

RSE PTO Silver Member
$20

Valid until June 30

Includes voting rights at all PTO meetings and a Riverside Keychain (while supply lasts)

RSE PTO Gold Member
$30

Valid until June 30

Includes voting rights at all PTO meetings, a Riverside Keychain (while supply lasts), and Family Name Recognition on our new Digital Marque for a week!

RSE PTO Platinum Member (Family Banner)
$65

Valid until June 29

Show your support for Riverside with a Family Membership Banner! Your family’s name will appear on a 42” x 11” banner displayed on the perimeter fence facing Car Lot 1 Parking Lot for a full school year. It will easily be seen by parents, staff and visitors – anyone visiting our school!


Includes voting rights at all PTO meetings, a Riverside Keychain (while supply lasts), and Family Name Recognition on our new Digital Marque for a week!

Add a donation for Riverside Elementary PTO

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