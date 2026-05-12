RSE PTO Membership 2026-27

Show your support for Riverside with a Family Membership Banner! Your family’s name will appear on a 42” x 11” banner displayed on the perimeter fence facing Car Lot 1 Parking Lot for a full school year. It will easily be seen by parents, staff and visitors – anyone visiting our school!





Includes voting rights at all PTO meetings, a Riverside Keychain (while supply lasts), and Family Name Recognition on our new Digital Marque for a week!