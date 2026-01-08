Resolution Systems Institute

Hosted by

Resolution Systems Institute

About this event

RSI Court Communications Workshops: Pay Your Invoice(s)

Pay an Invoice
Pay what you can

Pay one invoice from RSI's Confusion to Clarity: Court Communications that Work series of workshops. PLEASE BE SURE TO INPUT THE CORRECT INVOICE NUMBER SO WE CAN CREDIT THE CORRECT ACCOUNT!

Pay another invoice, if needed
Pay what you can

Pay another invoice from RSI's Confusion to Clarity: Court Communications that Work series of workshops. PLEASE BE SURE TO INPUT THE CORRECT INVOICE NUMBER SO WE CAN CREDIT THE CORRECT ACCOUNT!

Pay a third invoice, if needed
Pay what you can

Pay another invoice from RSI's Confusion to Clarity: Court Communications that Work series of workshops. PLEASE BE SURE TO INPUT THE CORRECT INVOICE NUMBER SO WE CAN CREDIT THE CORRECT ACCOUNT!

Pay a fourth invoice, if needed
Pay what you can

Pay another invoice from RSI's Confusion to Clarity: Court Communications that Work series of workshops. PLEASE BE SURE TO INPUT THE CORRECT INVOICE NUMBER SO WE CAN CREDIT THE CORRECT ACCOUNT!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!