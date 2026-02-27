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About this event
$
Reserve a table and get guaranteed seating!
Included in the price of the reservation is a dinner plate for each person seated (up to 8 people)
Don't miss out! First come, first served!
Purchase a VIP table and get the bests seats in the house!
Included in your purchase of a VIP Table is:
Don't miss out! First come, first served!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!