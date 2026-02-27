Student Union
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Student Union

Hosted by

Student Union

About this event

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RSU Gala

924 N 1st St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

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$

Reserved Table (seats up to 8 people)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table and get guaranteed seating! 


Included in the price of the reservation is a dinner plate for each person seated (up to 8 people)


Don't miss out! First come, first served!

VIP Table (Seats up to 8 people)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase a VIP table and get the bests seats in the house! 


Included in your purchase of a VIP Table is:

  • An incredible unobstructed view of the live performances
  • A personal server for your table all night
  • A dinner plate for each person seated
  • Unlimited drinks and snacks all night

Don't miss out! First come, first served!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!