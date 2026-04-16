RSU Gala Basket Auction

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Included in the Car & Driver Care Basket
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Better Buzz Coffee Basket Includes:
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Sammons’ Community Group P-Rex Coffee Basket Includes:
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Young Adult’s Ministry Self Care Basket Includes:
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Hedrick Community Group Basket - Trip to the Beach! Includes:
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Men’s Ministry - Grill Master Basket Includes:
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Naomi Powers - Artist’s Basket Includes:
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Book Lovers Basket Includes:
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Stiles' Community Group - Brunch Basket Includes:
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Diamondbacks Basket Includes:
Baseball
Pack of Peanuts
Dbacks Hat
Stadium Purse
Two Club Level Tickets to a Dbacks Game
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!