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Student Union

Hosted by

Student Union

About this event

Sales closed

RSU Gala Basket Auction

Pick-up location

924 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Car & Driver Care Basket item
Car & Driver Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Included in the Car & Driver Care Basket

  • 4-in-1 Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
  • Windshield Chip Repair Certificate
  • Cleaning Putty Gel
  • Meguiar’s XXL Microfiber Water Magic Drying Towel
  • Meguiar’s Vinyl Interior Protectant Wipes
  • Meguiar’s Leather Cleaning & Conditioning Wipes
  • Dual Port Car Lightning Charger - USB-C / USB
  • Mini Cupholder Trash Can
  • Peeps - Lens Cleaner
  • Hand Sanitizer - Trader Joe’s 
  • Car mints - Altoids
  • Detail Dusting Brush
  • Portable Car Air Pump
  • Weather Resistant Mini First Aid Kit
  • Snake & Insect Bite Kit
  • Collapsible Crate
Better Buzz Coffee Basket item
Better Buzz Coffee Basket
$50

Starting bid

Better Buzz Coffee Basket Includes:

  • 21 oz. Glass Travel Tumbler w/ Straw
  • Dark, Milk & White Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
  • How To Make The Best Coffee At Home by James Hoffman
  • Better Buzz Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
  • 21 oz. French Press Coffee Maker
  • Monin Clean Label Gourmet Coffee Flavorings
  • Large Joshua 1:9 Mug
  • Glass Syrup Dispenser for Coffee
  • Dutch Bros Gift Card - unknown value
  • Milk Frother w/ Storage Stand
  • Decorative Storage Basket
Sammons’ Community Group P-Rex Coffee Basket item
Sammons’ Community Group P-Rex Coffee Basket
$50

Starting bid

Sammons’ Community Group P-Rex Coffee Basket Includes:

  • Monin Clean Label Gourmet Coffee Flavorings
  • Rich Hazel Cream Hazelnut Rolled Wafers
  • 32 oz. French Press 
  • Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
  • P-Rex Single Origin Multi Farm Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
  • P-Rex Stickers
  • Two 16 oz. Glass Tumblers w/ Glass Straws
  • Decorative Crate
Young Adult’s Ministry Self Care Basket item
Young Adult’s Ministry Self Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Young Adult’s Ministry Self Care Basket Includes:

  • Blanket
  • Voucher For Haircut - Value $80
  • Voucher For Men’s Barber Cut - Value $40
  • Anne Klein 4 pc. Deep Sleep Mask Set
  • Fuzzy Socks
  • $20 Nordstrom Gift Card
  • Sage & Eucalyptus & White Cedar Coconut Wax Candle
  • Coconut Oil & Goat’s Milk Hand Soap
  • Burt’s Bees Face Masks (2)
  • Canvas Tote
Hedrick Community Group Basket - Trip to the Beach! item
Hedrick Community Group Basket - Trip to the Beach!
$150

Starting bid

Hedrick Community Group Basket - Trip to the Beach! Includes:

  • Waterproof Summer Tote 
  • 2 Beach Towels
  • Large Roll Top Waterproof Dry Bag
  • Ribbon Toy
  • 4 L. Beverage Dispenser
  • Lemonade Packets (4)
  • Sun Bum SPF50 Sunscreen
  • Frisbee
  • Electric misting fan
  • Sand Toy Set (bucket, shovels, molds)
Men’s Ministry - Grill Master Basket item
Men’s Ministry - Grill Master Basket
$50

Starting bid

Men’s Ministry - Grill Master Basket Includes:

  • Tabletop Grill
  • Light Brown Apron
  • Weber’s Ultimate Grilling Step-By-Step Guide to Barbecue Genius by Jamie Purviance
  • Kinder’s Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce
  • Kinder’s All Purpose Meat & Veggie Rub
  • Kinder’s Original BBQ Sauce
  • Weber Chimney Starter
  • Grilling Tool Set 
  • Skewer Set
  • Grill Brush 
  • Veggie Grill Basket
Naomi Powers - Artist’s Basket item
Naomi Powers - Artist’s Basket
$50

Starting bid

Naomi Powers - Artist’s Basket Includes:

  • Canvas Tote
  • 10 ct. Watercolor Marker Set
  • Paint Brush Washer
  • 20 ct. Acrylic Paint Tubes
  • $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Card
  • Three 11 x 14 Canvases
  • Sketch Journal
  • 20 ct. Fine Detail Paint Brushes
Women's Ministry Book Lovers Basket item
Women's Ministry Book Lovers Basket
$50

Starting bid

Book Lovers Basket Includes:

  • Tote Bag: Might be Books, Might be Snacks Tote Bag
  • GiftCard: $25 Changing Hands Bookstore
  • Candle: Classical Library Scent Candle
  • Socks: Library Index-Card Socks
  • Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown
  • Bible in 52 Weeks by Dr Kimberly Moore
  • And so We Die Having First Slept by Jennifer Spiegel
  • Kids Without Horses by Jennifer Spiegel
  • (Kids Book) Who I Am by Susan Verde
  • (Kids Book) Better than a Touchdown by Jaden Hurts
Stiles' Community Group - Brunch Basket item
Stiles' Community Group - Brunch Basket
$50

Starting bid

Stiles' Community Group - Brunch Basket Includes:

  • Rope Basket
  • Power Cakes Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix 
  • Chapter's Tea & Co Loose Leaf Earl Grey Blend
  • Figmint Kitchen Towels (3)
  • Hearth & Hand Stoneware Mug
  • $50 Total in OverEasy GiftCards
  • Heaven's Honey -  1 LB. US Grade A Honey
Diamondbacks Basket item
Diamondbacks Basket
$50

Starting bid

Diamondbacks Basket Includes:

Baseball

Pack of Peanuts

Dbacks Hat

Stadium Purse

Two Club Level Tickets to a Dbacks Game

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