RSVP Denver 2025 - Anniversary Quartets

Thu, 7/3, 11:30a- Buell Theater Mezzanine Level - Wolf Room
AIC Afterglow
free
Fri, 7/4, 10:30p - Kevin Taylor Opera House (next door to the Buell Theater).... Member plus 1 FREE..
AIC Afterglow - Additional Family
$30
Fri, 7/4, 10:30p - Kevin Taylor Opera House (next door to the Buell Theater)... Additional "Immediate Family" members @ $30 each. Max 6. Immediate Family defined as Member's closest relatives by blood or marriage, typically including their spouse, parents, children, and siblings.
AIC Afterglow - Additional NON-Family
$50
Fri, 7/4, 10:30p - Kevin Taylor Opera House (next door to the Buell Theater).... Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $50 each. Max 4
AIC New Champs Reception
free
Sat, 7/5, 10:00p - Convention Center, Hall 6 (next door to the Bellco Theater).... Member plus 1 @ FREE
AIC New Champs Reception - Additional Family
$30
Sat, 7/5, 10:00p - Convention Center, Hall 6 (next door to the Bellco Theater).... Additional "Immediate Family" members @ $30 each. Max 6. Immediate Family defined as Member's closest relatives by blood or marriage, typically including their spouse, parents, children, and siblings.
AIC New Champs Reception - Additional NON-Family
$50
Sat, 7/5, 10:00p - Convention Center, Hall 6 (next door to the Bellco Theater).... Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $50 each.. Max 4
Need new blue velcro medal ribbon?
free
Need a new AIC badge (member or significant other)?
free
If you need a name badge and are attending the Denver convention, you can pick them up at one of the early rehearsals. Otherwise they will be mailed
