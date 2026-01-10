RSVP for MĀNOA SCHOOL VALENTINE'S MOVIE NIGHT

Offered by
This event is for current Mānoa School students and their immediate families. Mahalo!
2 Chicken Fingers, 1 Cane's Sauce, Crinkle-Cut Fries. Does not include drink due to delivery.
4 Chicken Fingers, 1 Cane's Sauce, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Texas Toast, and Cole Slaw. Does not include drink due to delivery.
Bento will contain (Items may vary):
-Niigata Prefecture Uonuma-grown Koshihikari
-Sweet Japanese-Style Sauce and fried Tofu
-Romaine lettuce, original onion dressing
Kombu (seasoned kelp) Onigiri-Veggie
Valentine's Day Special Sweet Salty Kettle Corn in Pink and Red. Food Allergy Warning: Product May Contain Peanut or Tree Nut Products.
Local Style Kettle Corn with Furikake and Kakimochi. Food Allergy Warning: Product May Contain Peanut or Tree Nut Products.
Salted Caramel Kettle Corn. Food Allergy Warning: Product May Contain Peanut or Tree Nut Products.
Klassic Shave Ice 12oz. Choice of 10 flavors to choose from (strawberry, lemon lime, banana, watermelon, vanilla, etc)
You made this for me limited edition heart mini cookie card!
You Made This For Me limited edition Beary Sweet 3pc. Mini Set!
You Made This For Me limited edition HUNTR/X 3pc Mini Set!
Limited edition Mānoa School x Buddah Mochi Exclusive tote!
Drive Aloha with your Manoa School Supporter Pride
