Association Of International Champions, Inc

Hosted by

Association Of International Champions, Inc

About this event

RSVP - Anniversary Quartets

St. Louis

MO, USA

Members Celebration Luncheon
Free

Thur, 7/2, 11:30 AM, Embassy Suites, Laurel Ballroom

Significant Others Celebration Luncheon
Free

Thur, 7/2, 11:30 AM, Embassy Suites, Mercantile Room

AIC Show Cast Party
Free

Fri, 7/3, 10:30 PM, Blues Museum (next to Embassy Suites). Member plus spouse and a reasonable number of immediate family members. List ALL names including yours.

AIC Show Cast Party: Additional NON-Family
$75

Fri, 7/3, 10:30 PM, Blues Museum. Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $75 per person (max 4). List ALL names.

New Champs Reception
Free

Sat, 7/4, 10 PM, America's Center Convention Complex, Room 220 & 221 (across the street from Embassy Suites). Member plus spouse and a reasonable number of immediate family members. List ALL names including yours.

New Champs Reception: Additional NON-Family
$75

Sat, 7/4, 10 PM, America's Center Convention Complex, Room 220 & 221. Members are welcomed to bring NON-family members @ $75 per person (max 4). List ALL names.

Need a new blue velcro medal ribbon?
Free
Need a new AIC badge (member or significant other)?
$10

If you purchase a name badge and are attending the St. Louis convention, you can pick them up at one of the early rehearsals. Otherwise they will be mailed.

Add a donation for Association Of International Champions, Inc

$

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