Richmond Tamil Sangam

RTS Indoor Sports 2026 - Chess

16238 Pouncey Tract Rd

Rockville, VA 23146, USA

Chess - Member
$10

* Players must bring a timer or use a mobile as a timer.
* Please bring a chess board if available.
* Please adhere to the rules defined by RTS.
* The Umpire Decision is Final.

* Waiver Form - http://tinyurl.com/4xvt2phs

* Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded.

Chess - Non-Member
$15

