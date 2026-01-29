RTS Indoor Sports 2026 - Chess

Hosted by
About this event
* Players must bring a timer or use a mobile as a timer.
* Please bring a chess board if available.
* Please adhere to the rules defined by RTS.
* The Umpire Decision is Final.
* Waiver Form - http://tinyurl.com/4xvt2phs
* Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded.
* Players must bring a timer or use a mobile as a timer.
* Please bring a chess board if available.
* Please adhere to the rules defined by RTS.
* The Umpire Decision is Final.
* Waiver Form - http://tinyurl.com/4xvt2phs
* Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!