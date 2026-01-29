Richmond Tamil Sangam

Richmond Tamil Sangam

RTS Indoor Sports 2026 - Table Tennis

16238 Pouncey Tract Rd

Rockville, VA 23146, USA

Table Tennis/Ping-pong (Doubles) Per Team - Member
$20

***If Both players are RTS Members use this form ***

* Players must bring their own Table Tennis Bat.
* Please adhere to the rules defined by RTS.
* The Umpire Decision is Final.

* Waiver Form - http://tinyurl.com/4xvt2phs

* Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded.

Table Tennis/Ping-pong (Doubles) Per Team - Non-Member
$30

*** Even if any one player is NON-RTS member then use this form.***

* Players must bring their own Table Tennis Bat.
* Please adhere to the rules defined by RTS.
* The Umpire Decision is Final.

* Waiver Form - http://tinyurl.com/4xvt2phs

* Fees, once paid, shall not be refunded.

