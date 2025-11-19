RTV Silent Auction link

ENJOY 7-10 NIGHTS OF LUXURIOUS SCENIC ACCOMMODATIONS FOR UP TO 3 ROOMS (Double Occupancy)
Retail value $4, 350.00
Zip-lining through Rainforest
Rum Tasting Tour
River rafting on the Chiriqui River
Coffee Plantation Tour
Bird watching at Paradise Gardens
Minimum 7 night stay
Expires June 2026
I Reach
$150
Starting bid
Artist: Haitian Artist, Initials DS
Retail Value $500
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 24 x 48in (61x122cm)
Year: 2022
Description: A young girl in a blue school uniform stands on her toes, stretching upwards to write on a chalkboard. Her small frame and determined gesture capture the spirit of learning, hope, and possibility. I Reach is a visual celebration of Black girlhood, education, and the power of imagination. The deep blues and soft brushstrokes evoke both calm and courage - a reminder that reaching for knowledge is an act of self-affirmation and transformation.
