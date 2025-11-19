RTV Silent Auction link

ReCapturing the Vision International Inc

Panama: Los Establos Boutique Resort item
Panama: Los Establos Boutique Resort
$350

Starting bid

ENJOY 7-10 NIGHTS OF LUXURIOUS SCENIC ACCOMMODATIONS FOR UP TO 3 ROOMS (Double Occupancy)


  • Retail value $4, 350.00
  • Zip-lining through Rainforest
  • Rum Tasting Tour
  • River rafting on the Chiriqui River
  • Coffee Plantation Tour
  • Bird watching at Paradise Gardens
  • Minimum 7 night stay
  • Expires June 2026
I Reach item
I Reach
$150

Starting bid

  • Artist: Haitian Artist, Initials DS
  • Retail Value $500
  • Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
  • Dimensions: 24 x 48in (61x122cm)
  • Year: 2022
  • Description: A young girl in a blue school uniform stands on her toes, stretching upwards to write on a chalkboard. Her small frame and determined gesture capture the spirit of learning, hope, and possibility. I Reach is a visual celebration of Black girlhood, education, and the power of imagination. The deep blues and soft brushstrokes evoke both calm and courage - a reminder that reaching for knowledge is an act of self-affirmation and transformation.

