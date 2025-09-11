Kerala Cultural Club Usa Inc

"AJMI RUCHIMELAM" KCC INDIAN FOOD FESTIVAL 2025

185 Germonds Rd

West Nyack, NY 10994, USA

$100 Voucher
$100

$100 = $105 worth of coupons (extra $5)


🎟️ Special Food Coupon Offer

Limited-Time Bonus!

Buy $100 worth of Food Coupons and get an extra $5 FREE (total value: $105).

👉 Offer valid for the next 2 weeks only
👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park

$ 50.00 Voucher
$50

🎟️ Special Food Coupon Offer

Limited-Time Bonus!

Buy $50 worth of Food Coupons and get an extra $2 FREE (total value: $52).

👉 Offer valid for the next 2 weeks only
👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park

$ 25 Voucher
$25


👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park

Space & Amenities
$300

Space & Amenities: A $300 participation fee (non-refundable) is required to confirm participation. This fee guarantees your designated space and amenities, which include a 20x20 tent, one 3x8 ft table, and two chairs

Small Vendor Sign-On Package
$300

Why Join as a Vendor?

  • Exposure to 2,500+ attendees from the Tri-State area
  • Full promotion across social media & digital platforms
  • Stage mentions during the event
  • On-site volunteer support for smooth operations
  • A chance to showcase your food, products, or services at one of the region’s most anticipated cultural festivals
  • Includes 10x10 tent, 1 table, 2 chairs
  • Sell your items directly at the festival
