"AJMI RUCHIMELAM" KCC INDIAN FOOD FESTIVAL 2025

Hosted by
About this event
West Nyack, NY 10994, USA
$100 = $105 worth of coupons (extra $5)
🎟️ Special Food Coupon Offer
✨ Limited-Time Bonus! ✨
Buy $100 worth of Food Coupons and get an extra $5 FREE (total value: $105).
👉 Offer valid for the next 2 weeks only
👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy even more delicious food and drinks at the festival! 🍴🎶
🎟️ Special Food Coupon Offer
✨ Limited-Time Bonus! ✨
Buy $50 worth of Food Coupons and get an extra $2 FREE (total value: $52).
👉 Offer valid for the next 2 weeks only
👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy even more delicious food and drinks at the festival! 🍴🎶
👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy even more delicious food and drinks at the festival! 🍴🎶
Space & Amenities: A $300 participation fee (non-refundable) is required to confirm participation. This fee guarantees your designated space and amenities, which include a 20x20 tent, one 3x8 ft table, and two chairs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!