"AJMI RUCHIMELAM" KCC INDIAN FOOD FESTIVAL 2025

$100 = $105 worth of coupons (extra $5)





🎟️ Special Food Coupon Offer

✨ Limited-Time Bonus! ✨

Buy $100 worth of Food Coupons and get an extra $5 FREE (total value: $105).

👉 Offer valid for the next 2 weeks only

👉 Purchase online and redeem your vouchers at the entrance of the KCC Indian Food Festival – October 4th, Germonds Park

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy even more delicious food and drinks at the festival! 🍴🎶