Rudder RangeRettes Special Ops Booster Club Membership 2026-2027 (FORM & PAYMENT)
Membership Level - One Parent/Guardian
$15
Valid until May 21
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Membership Level - Two Parents/Guardians
$25
Valid until May 21
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
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