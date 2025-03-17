Rudder RangeRettes Sponsorship Form

NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Black Level - $475 Donation
$475
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Platinum Level - $750 Donation
$750
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
NOTE: When making payment, in the SUMMARY section, select "Other" from the drop-down menu next to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free platform we use!" and leave "Contribution" blank.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!