Rudolf Steiner Library Circle Of Friends

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Rudolf Steiner Library Circle Of Friends

About the memberships

Rudolf Steiner Library Membership

Standard yearly membership
$60

Valid until April 29, 2027

This is our standard yearly membership tier.

Standard monthly membership
$6

Renews monthly

This is our standard monthly membership tier.

Subsidized yearly membership
$24

Valid until April 29, 2027

For all who self-identify as low-income. This membership is subsidized by our Supportive Tier members.

Subsidized monthly membership
$3

Renews monthly

For all who self-identify as low-income. This membership is subsidized by our Supportive Tier members.

Supportive yearly membership
$120

Valid until April 29, 2027

When you choose this tier, you help subsidize memberships for low-income people. Thank you for your support!

Supportive monthly membership
$12

Renews monthly

When you choose this tier, you help subsidize memberships for low-income people. Thank you for your support!

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