RuedX DE 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Dame Sponsor
$250
1 ticket to the Saturday night social Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website
La Familia Sponsor
$500
2 tickets to the Saturday night social Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages Reserved table at the event socials
La Hermana Sponsor
$750
3 tickets to the Friday and Saturday night socials Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages, Reserved table at the Friday and Saturday night socials One reserved parking spot at the Friday and Saturday night socials
La Estrella Sponsor
$1,000
4 tickets to the Friday and Saturday night socials Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages, Reserved table at the Friday and Saturday night socials One reserved parking spot at the Friday and Saturday night socials One private, small group 1 hour Rueda lesson at the studio
Treinta y Tres Sponsor
$2,000
5 tickets to the Friday and Saturday night socials Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages, Reserved table at the Friday and Saturday night socials One reserved parking spot at the Friday and Saturday night socials One private, small group 2 hour Rueda lesson at the studio
General donation
$25
Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages

