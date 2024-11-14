RuedX DE 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

4 tickets to the Friday and Saturday night socials Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages, Reserved table at the Friday and Saturday night socials One reserved parking spot at the Friday and Saturday night socials One private, small group 1 hour Rueda lesson at the studio

4 tickets to the Friday and Saturday night socials Recognition in event program and on Treinta y Tres’ website and social media pages, Reserved table at the Friday and Saturday night socials One reserved parking spot at the Friday and Saturday night socials One private, small group 1 hour Rueda lesson at the studio

seeMoreDetailsMobile