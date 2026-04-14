Mesner Puppet Theater dba What iF Puppets

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Mesner Puppet Theater dba What iF Puppets

About this event

Rufus T. Barker's Wonderfully Whimsical Canine Carnival

2700 Guinotte Ave

Kansas City, MO 64120, USA

General Admission
$75

Unleash your inner child at Rufus T. Barker’s Wonderfully Whimsical Canine Carnival—an exclusive 18+ event for puppets, play, and philanthropy. Your ticket is an all-access pass to a world of imagination, featuring:

  • Signature Sips & Festival Eats (All-inclusive!)
  • Carnival Games & Silly Prizes
  • Puppetry Magic & Exclusive Surprises

Don't get left in the doghouse! Grab your tickets before the curtain closes on July 25th.🎪


"Puppy-teer Sponsor" (Group Ticket)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Because a carnival is always better with your favorite humans, this ticket is for 8 people to enter. You and your circle will snag all-access passes to the festivities, including:

  • Signature Sips & Festival Eats (All-inclusive!)
  • Carnival Games & Silly Prizes
  • Puppetry Magic & Exclusive Surprises
  • Name(s) or Logo on Signage for One Game
  • Official Photo of you and your group with Puppet of your Sponsored Game
  • Recognition as Sponsor on Website
  • Recognition as Sponsor on Printed Program
  • Recognition on Post-Event Newsletter
  • Sponsorship of One of our Original games, as described here: Carnival Games

Don't let this tail-wagging time pass you by—ticketing closes July 25th. This event is strictly 18+, so gather your group and fetch your tickets today!🎪


“Pet-digree” Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:

  • Name or Logo on Signage for One Game
  • Official Photo of you and your group with Game Puppet of your Sponsored Game
  • Recognition as Sponsor on Website and Printed ProgramRecognition on Screen During Event
  • 8 Tickets to the Carnival
  • 4 Tickets to Our Premiere Show at Midwest Trust Center
"Mutt-sterpiece" Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:

  • Name Or Logo on Signage for All Games
  • Official Photo of you and your group with Game Puppet of your choice
  • Recognition as Sponsor on Website, Printed Program and All Social Media Promoting Event
  • Recognition on Screen During Event and Post-Event Newsletter
  • 10 Tickets to Carnival
  • 6 Tickets to Our Premiere Show at Midwest Trust Center
"Best in Show" Sponsor
$5,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:

  • Name or Logo on Signage for All Games
  • Official Photo of you and your group with Game Puppet of your choice
  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on Website, Printed Program, and All Social Media Promoting
  • Event Recognition on Screen During Event and Post-Event Newsletter
  • Verbal Recognition from the Stage
  • 20 Tickets to the Carnival
  • 10 Tickets to Our Premiere Show at Midwest Trust Center
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