Unleash your inner child at Rufus T. Barker’s Wonderfully Whimsical Canine Carnival—an exclusive 18+ event for puppets, play, and philanthropy. Your ticket is an all-access pass to a world of imagination, featuring:

Signature Sips & Festival Eats (All-inclusive!)

Carnival Games & Silly Prizes

Puppetry Magic & Exclusive Surprises

Don't get left in the doghouse! Grab your tickets before the curtain closes on July 25th.🎪



