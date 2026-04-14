About this event
Unleash your inner child at Rufus T. Barker’s Wonderfully Whimsical Canine Carnival—an exclusive 18+ event for puppets, play, and philanthropy. Your ticket is an all-access pass to a world of imagination, featuring:
Don't get left in the doghouse! Grab your tickets before the curtain closes on July 25th.🎪
Because a carnival is always better with your favorite humans, this ticket is for 8 people to enter. You and your circle will snag all-access passes to the festivities, including:
Don't let this tail-wagging time pass you by—ticketing closes July 25th. This event is strictly 18+, so gather your group and fetch your tickets today!🎪
With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:
With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:
7 left!
With this level of sponsorship, you earn the following perks:
$
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