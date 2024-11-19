Rugby Skill Camps

Skills Camps for All Players (Middle & High School)
$20
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time: 2:00 – 5:00 PM
Location: St. John’s University, Haws Field House (2411 Durenberger Fields Dr, Collegeville, MN 56321)
Cost: $20 per player
Confirmed Coaches: Top talent from the local and national rugby community
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Time: 2:00 – 5:00 PM
Location: St. John’s University, Haws Field House (2411 Durenberger Fields Dr, Collegeville, MN 56321)
Cost: $20 per player
Confirmed Coaches: Top talent from the local and national rugby community
Add a donation for Minnesota Youth Rugby Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!