RUJA Fore the Kids Scramble

2495 E Warm Springs Ave

Boise, ID 83712, USA

Fore the Kids Hat
$50

Think the Master's logo but Africa instead of America on the highest quality golf hat.

Single Golfer
$150

This is for a single golfer without a team.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The ticket is for registering all four golfers for your foursome at once.

Sponsor a Hole
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4-person registration

Business advertisement on a hole (keep the flag)

Mulligans

Green Jacket Sponsorship Level
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship level is for our title sponsor. There is only one of these sponsorships available! This level of sponsorship gets you every perk imaginaible.


4-person registration

Free tourney hats with logo

Your logo on all printed advertisements and website.

Hole sponsorship (keep the flag)

Mulligans



Add a donation for RUJA

$

