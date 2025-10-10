Rum Cake Festival Vendors

12050 W Sunrise Blvd

Plantation, FL 33324, USA

Holiday Craft Market Place Vendor
$150

Please select the “Add” button next to the vendor option and follow the prompts to complete your payment. When prompted for an additional processing FEE, you may choose OTHER and enter $0 or another amount if you prefer. This payment secures your vendor spot for November 16th, 2025


Food Vendor
$250

Food Vendor (Small Plates)
$150

Holiday Drink Vendor
free

Rum Sponsor
$1,000

Your brand is invited to participate in an exclusive Rum Room activation — a premium, immersive experience where guests will sample and learn about Caribbean rum in an intimate setting.


