Rumson Volunteer FD House Number Campaign

Hosted by
About this event
Crafted with durable aluminum and outfitted with genuine 3M Diamond Grade™ reflective sheeting, this double-sided address sign ensures maximum visibility—day or night, rain or shine.
These signs reflect headlights, flashlights, and emergency lights, ensuring first responders can locate your home fast—even in the worst conditions.
Sturdy. Stylish. So your sign doesn’t look like it’s holding on for dear life.
For just a few bucks more, upgrade your reflective sign from “backyard DIY” to front-yard fabulous with our premium wood post, topped with a metal cap so sharp it might just salute when we drive by.
Your home will be safer, sleeker, and easier to spot in an emergency — and hey, your neighbors might finally stop asking if you live “next to that house with the crooked mailbox.”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!