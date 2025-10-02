Rumson Volunteer Fire Department

Hosted by

Rumson Volunteer Fire Department

About this event

Rumson Volunteer FD House Number Campaign

Rumson

NJ 07760, USA

Reflective House Sign item
Reflective House Sign
$100

🔦 3M High-Visibility Reflective Address Sign

Crafted with durable aluminum and outfitted with genuine 3M Diamond Grade™ reflective sheeting, this double-sided address sign ensures maximum visibility—day or night, rain or shine.

  • High-Contrast White Numbers on a deep blue or green background
  • 3″ or 4″ tall digits, compliant with NJ state law
  • Reflective on both sides for visibility from either direction
  • Weatherproof, rust-resistant, and built to last over 10 years
  • Easily mounts to a mailbox post, fence, or stake (included)

These signs reflect headlights, flashlights, and emergency lights, ensuring first responders can locate your home fast—even in the worst conditions.

🌲 The “5-Alarm Fancy” Post Upgrade item
🌲 The “5-Alarm Fancy” Post Upgrade
$40

Sturdy. Stylish. So your sign doesn’t look like it’s holding on for dear life.

For just a few bucks more, upgrade your reflective sign from “backyard DIY” to front-yard fabulous with our premium wood post, topped with a metal cap so sharp it might just salute when we drive by.

  • Solid pressure-treated wood post: weatherproof, warp-resistant, and firehouse-approved
  • Finished with a decorative metal cap, because even your house number deserves a hat
  • Pre-drilled, prepped, and ready to plant faster than a probie can get their gear on
  • Looks clean, straight, and proud — just like our fire trucks

Your home will be safer, sleeker, and easier to spot in an emergency — and hey, your neighbors might finally stop asking if you live “next to that house with the crooked mailbox.”

Add a donation for Rumson Volunteer Fire Department

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!