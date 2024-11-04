Run 2 Rescue's Silent Auction

Valued at $40 per-person Emerald Isle Golf Course, located in Oceanside, California, is a charming and laid-back 18-hole executive course known for its scenic coastal views, well-maintained greens, and relaxed atmosphere. Often referred to as "North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course," Emerald Isle offers a par-56 layout with 2,452 yards, making it an enjoyable yet engaging choice for players of all skill levels. Each hole is thoughtfully designed, featuring narrow fairways, gentle elevation changes, and strategically placed water hazards and bunkers, which keep the game interesting without being overly daunting for beginners. The course's lush landscaping and mature trees add to its natural beauty, while the coastal breeze provides a refreshing element, especially on warmer days. Emerald Isle also boasts a friendly and welcoming environment, drawing both locals and visitors looking for a more casual golfing experience without sacrificing quality. Amenities include a practice putting green, a well-stocked pro shop, and a casual snack bar for refreshments before or after a round. With a commitment to community and family-friendly service, Emerald Isle Golf Course has become a local favorite in Oceanside, offering a scenic and challenging game that’s enjoyable for golfers looking for a quick round or a relaxing day outdoors.

