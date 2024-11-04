Run 2 Rescue's Silent Auction

Valued at $40 per-person
Emerald Isle Golf Course, located in Oceanside, California, is a charming and laid-back 18-hole executive course known for its scenic coastal views, well-maintained greens, and relaxed atmosphere. Often referred to as "North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course," Emerald Isle offers a par-56 layout with 2,452 yards, making it an enjoyable yet engaging choice for players of all skill levels. Each hole is thoughtfully designed, featuring narrow fairways, gentle elevation changes, and strategically placed water hazards and bunkers, which keep the game interesting without being overly daunting for beginners.
The course's lush landscaping and mature trees add to its natural beauty, while the coastal breeze provides a refreshing element, especially on warmer days. Emerald Isle also boasts a friendly and welcoming environment, drawing both locals and visitors looking for a more casual golfing experience without sacrificing quality. Amenities include a practice putting green, a well-stocked pro shop, and a casual snack bar for refreshments before or after a round.
With a commitment to community and family-friendly service, Emerald Isle Golf Course has become a local favorite in Oceanside, offering a scenic and challenging game that’s enjoyable for golfers looking for a quick round or a relaxing day outdoors.
4 Tickets to Knott's Berry Farm
$250
Starting bid
Tickets valued at $99 each
Knott's Berry Farm, located in Buena Park, California, is a beloved theme park with a rich history dating back to the 1920s. Originally a small berry farm started by Walter and Cordelia Knott, it has since grown into one of California's top family destinations, blending thrilling rides, engaging live entertainment, and unique experiences with a rustic, Old West charm. The park features a variety of attractions, including adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like GhostRider and HangTime, family-friendly rides, and the immersive Ghost Town where visitors can explore a re-created Western village complete with costumed actors and interactive activities.
Knott's is also home to the famous Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant, where guests can enjoy the same fried chicken recipe that helped put the park on the map. The park hosts seasonal events throughout the year, including Knott’s Scary Farm during Halloween and Knott’s Merry Farm during the Christmas season, featuring festive decor, holiday shows, and special treats. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and blend of history and modern attractions, Knott's Berry Farm offers something for every age, making it a must-visit destination for anyone in Southern California.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!