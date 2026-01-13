Run Club 2026 Registration

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Lewisburg, PA 17837, USA
**T SHIRTS WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY MAY IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED ON OR AFTER 4/17.
*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26
Please purchase for the total amount of children participating in Run Club 2026. T-shirt included with purchase.
Pricing: $20 early bird (register by 3/4/26)
$25 (after 3/4/26)
Please purchase for the total amount of children participating in Run Club 2026. No T-shirt included with purchase.
Pricing: $10 early bird (register by 3/6/26)
$15 (after 3/6/26)
*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26
Pricing: $20 early bird (register by 3/4/26)
$25 (after 3/4/26)
Payment with cash/check to Lewisburg Elementary PSA - INCLUDE CHILD'S NAME IN NOTES
**T SHIRTS WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY MAY IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED ON OR AFTER 4/17.
*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26
Each child will receive a t-shirt with their registration. Please only select this if you would like to purchase an additional shirt. Cut off for additional run club t-shirts was Wednesday, March 4th. We did order a few extra
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