Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

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Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

About this event

Run Club 2026 Registration

400-600 N Fairground Rd

Lewisburg, PA 17837, USA

1 Child (Pay by Card, Includes T-shirt)
$25

**T SHIRTS WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY MAY IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED ON OR AFTER 4/17.


*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26

Please purchase for the total amount of children participating in Run Club 2026. T-shirt included with purchase.

Pricing: $20 early bird (register by 3/4/26)

$25 (after 3/4/26)

1 Child (Pay by card, NO t-shirt)
$15

Please purchase for the total amount of children participating in Run Club 2026. No T-shirt included with purchase.

Pricing: $10 early bird (register by 3/6/26)

$15 (after 3/6/26)

1 Child (Pay Cash/Check)
Free

*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26

Pricing: $20 early bird (register by 3/4/26)

$25 (after 3/4/26)

Payment with cash/check to Lewisburg Elementary PSA - INCLUDE CHILD'S NAME IN NOTES

Additional Run Club TShirt
$10

**T SHIRTS WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY MAY IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED ON OR AFTER 4/17.


*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26

Each child will receive a t-shirt with their registration. Please only select this if you would like to purchase an additional shirt. Cut off for additional run club t-shirts was Wednesday, March 4th. We did order a few extra

Add a donation for Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

$

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