Run Club 2026 Registration

**T SHIRTS WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY MAY IF YOUR ORDER WAS PLACED ON OR AFTER 4/17.





*NOTE: T-shirt availability will be determined on what is left. Certain sizes may be unavailable for registration after 3/6/26

Please purchase for the total amount of children participating in Run Club 2026. T-shirt included with purchase.

Pricing: $20 early bird (register by 3/4/26)

$25 (after 3/4/26)