RUN CONFERENCE 2026

About this event
Charleston, WV 25304, USA GEARY BUILDING, 3rd Floor
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes Sunday Service meal.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.Includes conference merch per ticket & time allotted to represent their church.Includes Sunday service meal.
Includes Sunday service meal. Please bring student i.D.
You will receive an email with the link for full access for both days... please provide email...
$
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