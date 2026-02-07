Apostolic Remnant & Reformers Ministries International

Hosted by

Apostolic Remnant & Reformers Ministries International

About this event

RUN CONFERENCE 2026

2300 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304, USA GEARY BUILDING, 3rd Floor

General Admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes Sunday Service meal.

VIP Admission
$95

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.Includes conference merch per ticket & time allotted to represent their church.Includes Sunday service meal.

Student Ticket
$40

Includes Sunday service meal. Please bring student i.D.

Virtual Ticket
$35

You will receive an email with the link for full access for both days... please provide email...

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