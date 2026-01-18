Hope5one Ministry

Hope5one Ministry

Run for Hope 5K Run/Walk Sponsorship2026

W Harrison St

Warsaw, MO 65355, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$500

Platinum Sponsors receive their logo on the race shirts, if Sponsorship and logo are received by April 1st. You will also receive a complimentary race shirt.
We look forward to thanking you on our social media and through the local newspapers.

Gold Sponsorship
$200

Gold Sponsors receive their business name in large font on the race t-shirts, if the sponsorship is received by April 1. You will also receive a complimentary race shirt.
We look forward to thanking you on our social media and through the local newspapers.

Silver Sponsorship
$100

Silver Sponsors receive their business name in medium font on the race t-shirts, if the sponsorship is received by April 1. You will also receive a complimentary race shirt.
We look forward to thanking you on our social media and through the local newspapers.

Bronze Sponsorship
$50

Bronze Sponsors receive their business name in small font on the race t-shirts, if sponsorship is received by April 1. You will also receive a complimentary race shirt.
We look forward to thanking you on our social media and through the local newspapers.

