Friends of the Miller Hill Playground

Hosted by

Friends of the Miller Hill Playground

About this event

Run for Play 5K and Kids 1 Mile

8439 Miller Hill Rd

Averill Park, NY 12018, USA

5K Run/Walk (all ages) (EARLY ENTRY)
$30
Available until Apr 7

Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.

5K Run/Walk (all ages) (LATE ENTRY)
$40

For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)

Kids 1 Mile Run/Walk (under 12) (EARLY ENTRY)
$15
Available until Apr 6

Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.

Kids 1 Mile Run/Walk (under 12) (LATE ENTRY)
$20

For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)

Playground Booster (EARLY ENTRY)
$20

If you would like to support the cause but do not plan on participating in the run/walk. Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.

Playground Booster (LATE ENTRY)
$20

If you would like to support the cause but do not plan on participating in the run/walk. For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)

Extra Tshirt (EARLY ENTRY)
$15
Available until Apr 7

Order by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026

Add a donation for Friends of the Miller Hill Playground

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!