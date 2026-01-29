Run for Play 5K and Kids 1 Mile

Hosted by
About this event
Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.
For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)
Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.
For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)
If you would like to support the cause but do not plan on participating in the run/walk. Enter by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026. T-shirt included with entry.
If you would like to support the cause but do not plan on participating in the run/walk. For all registrations received after 11PM on 4/6/26. (T-shirt NOT included)
Order by 11PM on Monday April 6, 2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!