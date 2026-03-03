Running For Rhonda Charity Inc

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Running For Rhonda Charity Inc

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Run for Rhonda Silent Auction 2026

$150 in Conch Cash to Conch Republic Seafood Company item
$150 in Conch Cash to Conch Republic Seafood Company
$75

Starting bid

3- $50 gift certificates/Conch Cash for Conch Republic Seafood Company. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid with any other discounts, coupons, happy hour, or special events. Value $150

$50 in gift cards for Rams Head Southernmost item
$50 in gift cards for Rams Head Southernmost
$25

Starting bid

2-$25 gift cards for Rams Head Southernmost. Value $50

$100 in gift cards to Fausto's item
$100 in gift cards to Fausto's
$50

Starting bid

2- $25 and 1- $50 gift card to Fausto's. Value $100

$50 in Rick's/ Durty Harry's Complex gift certificates item
$50 in Rick's/ Durty Harry's Complex gift certificates
$25

Starting bid

2- $25 Ricks gift certificates. Value $50

Commotion on the ocean sunset sail for 2 item
Commotion on the ocean sunset sail for 2
$80

Starting bid

Commotion on the Ocean Live Music Sunset Sail for 2 on the Fury.

Dolphin Watch and Snorkel for 2 item
Dolphin Watch and Snorkel for 2
$75

Starting bid

Dolphin Watch & Snorkel for 2 on The Fury

2 night stay at The Ryder Hotel W/ daily breakfast for 2 item
2 night stay at The Ryder Hotel W/ daily breakfast for 2
$375

Starting bid

Enjoy a two night stay at The Ryder Hotel at 237 Meeting St in Charleston SC. This also includes daily breakfast for two.Advanced reservations required to redeem. Valid for Sun-Thurs only. Exp 5/3/27 Value $ 750

2 night stay at The Ryder Hotel W/ daily breakfast for 2 item
2 night stay at The Ryder Hotel W/ daily breakfast for 2
$375

Starting bid

Enjoy a two night stay at The Ryder Hotel at 237 Meeting St in Charleston SC. This also includes daily breakfast for two.Advanced reservations required to redeem. Valid for Sun-Thurs only. Exp 5/3/27 Value $ 750

Two night stay at The Eliza Jane in New Orleans item
Two night stay at The Eliza Jane in New Orleans
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a two night stay at The Eliza Jane in New Orleans. Located at 315 Magazine St.This also includes daily breakfast for two. Advanced reservations required. This is for the standard room type. Exp 4/2/27 Value $600+

Two night stay at Noelle in Nashville TN item
Two night stay at Noelle in Nashville TN
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a two night stay at Noelle in Nashville TN. Located at 200 Fourth ave. N Nashville TN. Reservation subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Exp 4/1/27 Value $ 800

Key West Cooking School package for two item
Key West Cooking School package for two
$175

Starting bid

This includes two Complementary class passes, two free cocktail classes, and two of their own spices! Value $350

Sweat Society-5 visit punchcard item
Sweat Society-5 visit punchcard
$60

Starting bid

5 visit punchcard for Sweat Society KW. Exp 12/31/26 Value $125

$50 to The Koffie House Key West item
$50 to The Koffie House Key West
$25

Starting bid

2 - $25 gift certificates to The Koffie House Key West. Exp. 4/30/27 Value $50

KW Legal Rum 200th Anniversary and Octopus bottle holder item
KW Legal Rum 200th Anniversary and Octopus bottle holder item
KW Legal Rum 200th Anniversary and Octopus bottle holder
$75

Starting bid

A beautiful octopus bottle holder and a 200th anniversary edition of Legal rum.

Candle from Archeo Gallery item
Candle from Archeo Gallery
$20

Starting bid

Candle from Archeo Gallery. Value $45

Sunset Sip & Sail on Sunset Watersports item
Sunset Sip & Sail on Sunset Watersports
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a Sunset Sip & Sail for two aboard Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $140

Dolphin Trip for two on Sunset Watersports item
Dolphin Trip for two on Sunset Watersports
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a Dolphin trip for two on Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $130

Dolphin Trip for two on Sunset Watersports item
Dolphin Trip for two on Sunset Watersports
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a Dolphin trip for two on Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $130

$50 in gift cards to Quiet Storm item
$50 in gift cards to Quiet Storm
$25

Starting bid

2- $25 gift cards to Quiet Storm. 431 Duval St. KW Value $50

$100 in gift certificates to Grand Cafe item
$100 in gift certificates to Grand Cafe
$50

Starting bid

4- $25 gift certificates at Grand Cafe Key West on 314 Duval St. Exp. 4/8/27

$100 in gift cards to Tavern N Town item
$100 in gift cards to Tavern N Town
$50

Starting bid

2- $50 gift cards to Tavern N Town. Value $100

Cigars from Point Break item
Cigars from Point Break item
Cigars from Point Break
$75

Starting bid

Cigars from Point Break Key West. Value $150

$100 in gift certificates to Thirsty Mermaid item
$100 in gift certificates to Thirsty Mermaid
$50

Starting bid

2- $50 gift certificates to Thirsty Mermaid. Value $100

$100 in gift certificates to Antonias item
$100 in gift certificates to Antonias
$50

Starting bid

2- $50 gift certificates to Antonias. Value $100

$100 in gift certificates to Little Pearl item
$100 in gift certificates to Little Pearl
$50

Starting bid

2- $50 gift certificates to Little Pearl. Value $100

Private boating charter on Fish N Chicks- 4hours-6 people item
Private boating charter on Fish N Chicks- 4hours-6 people
$350

Starting bid

4 hour private boating charter for up to 6 people on Fish N Chicks & Nauti Buoys Charters Key West. Gratuity not included. Exp. 8/31/26 Value $ 700

50 min massage with Amy Bradshaw at Infinite Health item
50 min massage with Amy Bradshaw at Infinite Health
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a 50 min massage with the one and only Amy Bradshaw ( Infinite Health) Exp. 4/1/27 Value $140

Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Sunset Sail for two item
Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Sunset Sail for two
$95

Starting bid

A gift certificate for two on Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Sunset Sail. Value $ 191.36

Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Snorkel aboard SQUID for two item
Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Snorkel aboard SQUID for two
$125

Starting bid

A gift certificate on Honest Eco for two. This is for the Dolphin Watch and guided Snorkel aboard SQUID. Value $ 247.44

$50 gift card to Date & Thyme item
$50 gift card to Date & Thyme
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Date & Thyme. Value $50

60 min Swedish or Deep Tissue massage item
60 min Swedish or Deep Tissue massage
$75

Starting bid

Tara Fowler mindful intuitive bodywork 60 min Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage OR $100 off any other regular priced service. Value $ 150

$200 to Joint Hospitality Group/Square Grouper item
$200 to Joint Hospitality Group/Square Grouper
$100

Starting bid

2- $100 gift certificates to Joint Hospitality Group. Any of the Square Grouper locations. Exp. 3/30/27 Value $ 200

Jumbo Caribbean Hammock Chair Cream from KW Hammock CO. item
Jumbo Caribbean Hammock Chair Cream from KW Hammock CO. item
Jumbo Caribbean Hammock Chair Cream from KW Hammock CO.
$95

Starting bid

Jumbo Caribbean Hammock Chair in cream from KW Hammock CO. Value $189.99

$100 in gift certificates to Shots and Giggles item
$100 in gift certificates to Shots and Giggles
$50

Starting bid

2- $50 gift certificates to Shots and Giggles. Value $100

$100 gift card to Swimwear Key West item
$100 gift card to Swimwear Key West
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Swimwear Key West. Value $100

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