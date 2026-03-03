Run for Rhonda Silent Auction 2026

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3- $50 gift certificates/Conch Cash for Conch Republic Seafood Company. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid with any other discounts, coupons, happy hour, or special events. Value $150
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2-$25 gift cards for Rams Head Southernmost. Value $50
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2- $25 and 1- $50 gift card to Fausto's. Value $100
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2- $25 Ricks gift certificates. Value $50
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Commotion on the Ocean Live Music Sunset Sail for 2 on the Fury.
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Dolphin Watch & Snorkel for 2 on The Fury
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Enjoy a two night stay at The Ryder Hotel at 237 Meeting St in Charleston SC. This also includes daily breakfast for two.Advanced reservations required to redeem. Valid for Sun-Thurs only. Exp 5/3/27 Value $ 750
Starting bid
Enjoy a two night stay at The Ryder Hotel at 237 Meeting St in Charleston SC. This also includes daily breakfast for two.Advanced reservations required to redeem. Valid for Sun-Thurs only. Exp 5/3/27 Value $ 750
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Enjoy a two night stay at The Eliza Jane in New Orleans. Located at 315 Magazine St.This also includes daily breakfast for two. Advanced reservations required. This is for the standard room type. Exp 4/2/27 Value $600+
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Enjoy a two night stay at Noelle in Nashville TN. Located at 200 Fourth ave. N Nashville TN. Reservation subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Exp 4/1/27 Value $ 800
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This includes two Complementary class passes, two free cocktail classes, and two of their own spices! Value $350
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5 visit punchcard for Sweat Society KW. Exp 12/31/26 Value $125
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2 - $25 gift certificates to The Koffie House Key West. Exp. 4/30/27 Value $50
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A beautiful octopus bottle holder and a 200th anniversary edition of Legal rum.
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Candle from Archeo Gallery. Value $45
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Enjoy a Sunset Sip & Sail for two aboard Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $140
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Enjoy a Dolphin trip for two on Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $130
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Enjoy a Dolphin trip for two on Sunset Watersports. Not redeemable during holidays or prime time. Exp. 5/3/27 Value $130
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2- $25 gift cards to Quiet Storm. 431 Duval St. KW Value $50
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4- $25 gift certificates at Grand Cafe Key West on 314 Duval St. Exp. 4/8/27
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2- $50 gift cards to Tavern N Town. Value $100
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Cigars from Point Break Key West. Value $150
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2- $50 gift certificates to Thirsty Mermaid. Value $100
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2- $50 gift certificates to Antonias. Value $100
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2- $50 gift certificates to Little Pearl. Value $100
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4 hour private boating charter for up to 6 people on Fish N Chicks & Nauti Buoys Charters Key West. Gratuity not included. Exp. 8/31/26 Value $ 700
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Treat yourself to a 50 min massage with the one and only Amy Bradshaw ( Infinite Health) Exp. 4/1/27 Value $140
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A gift certificate for two on Honest Eco Dolphin Watch and Sunset Sail. Value $ 191.36
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A gift certificate on Honest Eco for two. This is for the Dolphin Watch and guided Snorkel aboard SQUID. Value $ 247.44
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$50 gift card to Date & Thyme. Value $50
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Tara Fowler mindful intuitive bodywork 60 min Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage OR $100 off any other regular priced service. Value $ 150
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2- $100 gift certificates to Joint Hospitality Group. Any of the Square Grouper locations. Exp. 3/30/27 Value $ 200
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Jumbo Caribbean Hammock Chair in cream from KW Hammock CO. Value $189.99
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2- $50 gift certificates to Shots and Giggles. Value $100
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$100 gift card to Swimwear Key West. Value $100
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