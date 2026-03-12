Join us for the 1st Annual Run for RISE: Ann Hough Legacy 5K Run/Walk, a community event honoring the life and legacy of Ann Hough while supporting the mission of RISE.

Event Details

📍 Location: San Gabriel Park – Legacy Pavilion

Georgetown, Texas

🕘 Race Start Time: 9:30 AM

🏃 Distance: 5K (Run or Walk)

💲 Registration Fees:

Early Bird Registration: $30

Regular Registration (after April 16): $45

All proceeds from this event directly support the programs and outreach of RISE.