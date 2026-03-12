About this event
Join us for the 1st Annual Run for RISE: Ann Hough Legacy 5K Run/Walk, a community event honoring the life and legacy of Ann Hough while supporting the mission of RISE.
Event Details
📍 Location: San Gabriel Park – Legacy Pavilion
Georgetown, Texas
🕘 Race Start Time: 9:30 AM
🏃 Distance: 5K (Run or Walk)
💲 Registration Fees:
Early Bird Registration: $30
Regular Registration (after April 16): $45
All proceeds from this event directly support the programs and outreach of RISE.
Join us for the 1st Annual Run for RISE: Ann Hough Legacy 5K Run/Walk, a community event honoring the life and legacy of Ann Hough while supporting the mission of RISE.
Event Details
📍 Location: San Gabriel Park – Legacy Pavilion
Georgetown, Texas
🕘 Race Start Time: 9:30 AM
🏃 Distance: 5K (Run or Walk)
💲 Registration Fees:
Regular Registration (after April 16): $45
All proceeds from this event directly support the programs and outreach of RISE.
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