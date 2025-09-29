Rogue Christian Academy

Rogue Christian Academy

Run for the Roses RCA 2026 Gala

101 Assembly Cir

Grants Pass, OR 97526, USA

Title Sponsor "Run for the Roses"
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Only One Title Sponsor

· Premier recognition as the presenting sponsor in all event materials

· Logo featured on gala invitations, website, event signage, program and newsletter

· One VIP table to attend event

· Social media spotlight and dedicated thank you post

· Custom signage/banner at event

· Roadside advertising on school grounds January, February and March

Platinum Table Sponsor "Millionaires Row"
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

· Premier table placement

· Table gift

· Advertisements on website and social media

· Promotion at event


Gold Table Sponsor "Triple Crown"
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

· Advertisement in monthly newsletter

· Promotion at event

Silver Table Sponsor "Mint Julep"
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

· Promotion at event

Friend Of Rogue Christian Academy "Thoroughbred Friends"
$250

Not a table sponsor, but will be listed in event program as a sponsor

