Run for the Roses - An Exclusive Derby Experience

Betting cards are similar to raffle tickets and allow the bettor to place a single bet on one winning horse. There are no limits to the number of bets or number or unique horses a bettor may bet on. Prize winners will be drawn raffle-style from betting cards of 1st, 2nd. and 3rd place finishers.





Betting cards can be purchased at a discount in advance for $15 each or on the day of the event for $20 each. Bets are direct donations to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities and winning bets WILL NOT receive a cash payout.







