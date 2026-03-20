Run for the Roses - An Exclusive Derby Experience

About this event
Betting cards are similar to raffle tickets and allow the bettor to place a single bet on one winning horse. There are no limits to the number of bets or number or unique horses a bettor may bet on. Prize winners will be drawn raffle-style from betting cards of 1st, 2nd. and 3rd place finishers.
Betting cards can be purchased at a discount in advance for $15 each or on the day of the event for $20 each. Bets are direct donations to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities and winning bets WILL NOT receive a cash payout.
Buy betting cards for all 20 horses in the field and get a 25% discount.
Bets are direct donations to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities and winning bets will be eligible to be drawn for prizes but WILL NOT receive a cash payout.
A souvenir refillable 16 oz metal julep cup perfect for our signature mint julep cocktail served at the event.
Souvenir cups can be purchased at a discount in advance for $40 each or on the day of the event for $50 each. There is no charge for drinks, all proceeds go to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities.
Betting sponsors will provide a matching donation for all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place bets.
The actual amount of the matching donation will be calculated based on the number of bets placed on a horse and the betting odds assigned to that horse at the start of the race. Matching donations will be capped at $3,000.
Betting sponsors receive 6 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.
SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.
Provide sponsorship of band that will perform at the event.
Music sponsor receives 4 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.
SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.
Provide sponsorship for food and open bar service either through cash or in-kind donation (in kind only accepted from appropriately licensed businesses).
Food and beverage sponsors receive 2 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.
SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.
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