Hosted by

St Augustine Yacht Club Foundation Inc

About this event

Run for the Roses - An Exclusive Derby Experience

51 Water St

St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA

General Admission
$152
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Betting Cards
$20

Betting cards are similar to raffle tickets and allow the bettor to place a single bet on one winning horse. There are no limits to the number of bets or number or unique horses a bettor may bet on. Prize winners will be drawn raffle-style from betting cards of 1st, 2nd. and 3rd place finishers.


Betting cards can be purchased at a discount in advance for $15 each or on the day of the event for $20 each. Bets are direct donations to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities and winning bets WILL NOT receive a cash payout.



Cover the Field
$300

Buy betting cards for all 20 horses in the field and get a 25% discount.


Bets are direct donations to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities and winning bets will be eligible to be drawn for prizes but WILL NOT receive a cash payout.

Souvenir Julep Cocktail Cup
$50

A souvenir refillable 16 oz metal julep cup perfect for our signature mint julep cocktail served at the event.


Souvenir cups can be purchased at a discount in advance for $40 each or on the day of the event for $50 each. There is no charge for drinks, all proceeds go to St. Augustine Yacht Club Charities.

Betting Sponsor (3 available)
$3,000

Betting sponsors will provide a matching donation for all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place bets.


The actual amount of the matching donation will be calculated based on the number of bets placed on a horse and the betting odds assigned to that horse at the start of the race. Matching donations will be capped at $3,000.


Betting sponsors receive 6 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.


SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.

Music Sponsor (1 available)
$1,500

Provide sponsorship of band that will perform at the event.


Music sponsor receives 4 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.


SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.

Food & Beverage Sponsor (5 available)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Provide sponsorship for food and open bar service either through cash or in-kind donation (in kind only accepted from appropriately licensed businesses).


Food and beverage sponsors receive 2 complementary tickets to the event, and will be recognized with signage and shout-outs during the event as well as in pre-event communications and social media posts.


SAYC Foundation is a 501c3 and a donation receipt will be provided.

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