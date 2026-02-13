Run for the Roses Benefit Gala 2026

$25 for 6 raffle tickets:

Experience the heart of horse country with this unforgettable raffle prize! 🐎✨

One lucky winner will receive:

Two (2) admission tickets to Kentucky Horse Park

$500 in spending money to make your day in Lexington truly memorable

Explore the rich history, heritage, and beauty of the Horse Capital of the World. Walk through immersive exhibits, meet legendary equine champions, tour working barns, and experience the breathtaking landscapes that make this destination one of Kentucky’s crown jewels.





Use your $500 to elevate the adventure — enjoy a special dining experience, shop for unique local treasures, book an added attraction, or extend your stay while discovering all that Lexington has to offer.





Whether you're a horse enthusiast, history lover, or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway, this prize promises a day (or weekend!) filled with charm, culture, and unforgettable memories.

Enter now for your chance to explore Lexington in style! 🏇(red ticket)