Run for the Roses Benefit Gala 2026

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About this event
General admission ticket includes event admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner at the Tipp Center.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Run for the Roses filled with festive décor, exciting auctions, and lively activities—all while supporting early childhood education and care in Miami County and surrounding communities.
Our Patron Ticket includes full event admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner at the Tipp Center, along with an additional charitable contribution that directly supports our programs and services.
Reserve a Table for Eight and enjoy admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner for eight guests at the Tipp Center.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for an unforgettable evening at Run for the Roses. It’s the perfect way to experience a fun, festive night together while supporting early childhood education and care in Miami County and surrounding communities.
$25 for 6 raffle tickets:
Experience the heart of horse country with this unforgettable raffle prize! 🐎✨
One lucky winner will receive:
Explore the rich history, heritage, and beauty of the Horse Capital of the World. Walk through immersive exhibits, meet legendary equine champions, tour working barns, and experience the breathtaking landscapes that make this destination one of Kentucky’s crown jewels.
Use your $500 to elevate the adventure — enjoy a special dining experience, shop for unique local treasures, book an added attraction, or extend your stay while discovering all that Lexington has to offer.
Whether you're a horse enthusiast, history lover, or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway, this prize promises a day (or weekend!) filled with charm, culture, and unforgettable memories.
Enter now for your chance to explore Lexington in style! 🏇(red ticket)
$25 for 6 raffle tickets:
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable season! ⚾
Enter our exclusive raffle for a chance to win an incredible Dayton Dragon's Season Ticket Holder Prize Package packed with fan-favorite perks and memorabilia.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love the ballpark experience, this prize bundle delivers unforgettable memories, exclusive gear, and the ultimate VIP treatment.
Don’t miss your chance to hit a home run — enter today and make this season one to remember! (green ticket)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!