Child Care Choices, Inc

Hosted by

Child Care Choices, Inc

About this event

Run for the Roses Benefit Gala 2026

855 N 3rd St

Tipp City, OH 45371, USA

General Admission Ticket
$65

General admission ticket includes event admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner at the Tipp Center.


Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Run for the Roses filled with festive décor, exciting auctions, and lively activities—all while supporting early childhood education and care in Miami County and surrounding communities.

Patron Ticket
$100

Our Patron Ticket includes full event admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner at the Tipp Center, along with an additional charitable contribution that directly supports our programs and services.



Table for 8
$500

Reserve a Table for Eight and enjoy admission and a delicious Derby-inspired dinner for eight guests at the Tipp Center.


Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for an unforgettable evening at Run for the Roses. It’s the perfect way to experience a fun, festive night together while supporting early childhood education and care in Miami County and surrounding communities.

RAFFLE: A Day at Kentucky Horse Park & Lexington
$25

$25 for 6 raffle tickets:

Experience the heart of horse country with this unforgettable raffle prize! 🐎✨

One lucky winner will receive:

  • Two (2) admission tickets to Kentucky Horse Park
  • $500 in spending money to make your day in Lexington truly memorable

Explore the rich history, heritage, and beauty of the Horse Capital of the World. Walk through immersive exhibits, meet legendary equine champions, tour working barns, and experience the breathtaking landscapes that make this destination one of Kentucky’s crown jewels.


Use your $500 to elevate the adventure — enjoy a special dining experience, shop for unique local treasures, book an added attraction, or extend your stay while discovering all that Lexington has to offer.


Whether you're a horse enthusiast, history lover, or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway, this prize promises a day (or weekend!) filled with charm, culture, and unforgettable memories.

Enter now for your chance to explore Lexington in style! 🏇(red ticket)

RAFFLE: Dayton Dragons 8-Game Season Tickets for Four
$25

$25 for 6 raffle tickets:

Step up to the plate for an unforgettable season! ⚾

Enter our exclusive raffle for a chance to win an incredible Dayton Dragon's Season Ticket Holder Prize Package packed with fan-favorite perks and memorabilia.

🎟 Grand Prize Includes:

  • 8-game season ticket package for four (4) people – Cheer on your favorite team from great seats all season long
  • Official team hats
  • Collectible baseballs
  • Exclusive memorabilia items
  • A cozy team blanket
  • A premium team tumbler
  • PLUS additional Season Ticket Holder perks throughout the season

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love the ballpark experience, this prize bundle delivers unforgettable memories, exclusive gear, and the ultimate VIP treatment.


Don’t miss your chance to hit a home run — enter today and make this season one to remember! (green ticket)

Add a donation for Child Care Choices, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!