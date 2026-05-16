Run for the Roses: Enchanted Autumn Soiree

About this event
Join us for Run for the Roses: An Enchanted Autumn Soirée benefiting — an elegant afternoon dedicated to supporting mothers, babies, and families nationwide. 🩷🩵
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
✨ Entry to the event from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
✨ Participation in Comfort Heart making activities
✨ Access to shopping and community sponsor tables
✨ Opportunity to participate in the silent auction, live auction, and 50/50 raffle
✨ Meaningful moments of remembrance, hope, and community connection
Bring your mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends for a beautiful autumn gathering centered around compassion, advocacy, and making a difference.
All proceeds support Miracle Mommas’ mission, a 501(c)(3) through national maternal health advocacy, Angel Gowns, Comfort Hearts, outreach initiatives, and family support programs.
🌹 Sponsor Booth Opportunity — $50 Booth Sponsorship Fee
Promote your business, organization, boutique, or community service while supporting a meaningful cause at Run for the Roses: An Enchanted Autumn Soirée benefiting — an elegant afternoon dedicated to supporting mothers, babies, and families nationwide. 🩷🩵
Sponsor Booth Includes:
✨ One designated sponsor/vendor table space at the event. Sponsors must be present as early as 10:00 AM CST and must be fully ready by 11:00 AM CST. Sponsor must bring their own 4' table.
✨ Opportunity to showcase products, services, resources, or community initiatives
✨ Direct engagement with attendees in a warm and welcoming environment
✨ Recognition as an event supporter helping serve moms and babies nationwide
Important Information:
• Sponsor booth spaces are limited
• Sponsor/vendor attendees must also purchase a General Admission Ticket
• Sponsors are encouraged to provide raffle baskets, silent auction items, promotional materials, or giveaways
This event brings together women, families, community leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable afternoon of compassion, connection, and purpose.
Your participation directly supports Miracle Mommas’ maternal health advocacy efforts, Angel Gown and Comfort Heart programs, outreach initiatives, and family support services. 🩷🩵
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