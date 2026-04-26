Our Lady of Grace Catholic School - PTG

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Our Lady of Grace Catholic School - PTG

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Run for the Roses - Silent Auction

Kindergarten Graduation - Front Pew (row 1 or 2) item
Kindergarten Graduation - Front Pew (row 1 or 2)
$40

Starting bid

Front Row Graduation Seating (“First Pew”)

Get the best seats in the house for Kindergarten Graduation! Enjoy reserved front-row seating for your guests - a perfect view, and stress-free arrival.

Bid now to be front and center for this special day!

8th Grade Graduation - Front Pew (row 1 or 2)
$40

Starting bid

Front Row Graduation Seating (“First Pew”)

Get the best seats in the house for 8th Grade Graduation! Enjoy reserved front-row seating - a perfect view, and stress-free arrival.

Bid now to be front and center for this special day!

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