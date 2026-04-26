Run for the Roses - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Front Row Graduation Seating (“First Pew”)
Get the best seats in the house for Kindergarten Graduation! Enjoy reserved front-row seating for your guests - a perfect view, and stress-free arrival.
Bid now to be front and center for this special day!
Starting bid
Front Row Graduation Seating (“First Pew”)
Get the best seats in the house for 8th Grade Graduation! Enjoy reserved front-row seating - a perfect view, and stress-free arrival.
Bid now to be front and center for this special day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!