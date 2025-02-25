Run For The Troops - Cornhole For a Cause

450 Lowell St

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Premium Tent Sponsor
$1,500
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials • Tent Set up for day of the Event • Two teams of 2 for Tournament play • Local & Social Media exposure • Custom designed set of Cornhole boards
Tent Sponsor
$1,000
• All of the benefits of a Premium Tent Sponsor, without the cornhole boards
Cornhole Game Bag Sponsor
$1,000
Your logo displayed on the bags used for tournament play (3 sponsors only). Bags are yours to keep!
Water Bottle Sponsor
$1,000
Your logo printed on disposable water bottles, given to Cornhole players, sponsors, and attendees (1 Sponsor only)
Sponsor Banner
$750
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials • Corporate Logo on a 5' x 3' vinyl banner displayed in the Arena, yours to keep after the event
Cornhole Board Sponsor
$600
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials • Custom designed set of Cornhole boards • One team of 2 for Tournament play • Local & Social Media exposure
Team Play Only
$100
Team of Two
Team Play Only - Veterans
$75
Team of Two - Veterans
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing