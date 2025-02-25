Run For The Troops - Cornhole For a Cause

Team of Two - Veterans
All players receive:
•2 slices of Otto’s Pizza
•1 Beer from Oak & Iron
•Complimentary Water
Team Play Only
$100
Team of Two
All players receive:
•2 slices of Otto’s Pizza
•1 Beer from Oak & Iron
•Complimentary Water
Premium Tent Sponsor
$1,500
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials
• Tent Set up for day of the Event
• Two teams of 2 for Tournament play
• Local & Social Media exposure
• Custom designed set of Cornhole boards
Tent Sponsor
$1,000
• All of the benefits of a Premium Tent Sponsor, without the cornhole boards
Cornhole Game Bag Sponsor
$1,000
Your logo displayed on the bags used for tournament play (3 sponsors only).
Bags are yours to keep!
Water Bottle Sponsor
$1,000
Your logo printed on disposable water bottles, given to Cornhole players, sponsors, and attendees (1 Sponsor only)
Sponsor Banner
$750
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials
• Corporate Logo on a 5' x 3' vinyl banner displayed in the Arena, yours to keep after the event
Cornhole Board Sponsor
$600
• Corporate Logo displayed on Event Banner and Promotional Materials
• Custom designed set of Cornhole boards
• One team of 2 for Tournament play
• Local & Social Media exposure
Add a donation for Road Runners Club of America
$
