Mu Sigma Upsilon Foundation, Inc.

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Mu Sigma Upsilon Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Run Like An Amazon 5K

Run Like An Amazon
$30

Grants entry to the Run Like An Amazon 5K event. Includes participation in the race virtually or in-person at a team captain’s chosen location plus an official race bib, commemorative T-shirt, and finisher medal. (Shipping costs will be added to the ticket price.) Your participation directly supports the Mu Sigma Upsilon Foundation’s mission of empowering women through education, leadership, and service.

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