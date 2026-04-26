Whitefish Bay Public Education Foundation Inc

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Whitefish Bay Public Education Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Run The Bay 2026

Cumberland Encore Pizza Party
$5

You and 4 friends have a pizza party and use of the gym during lunch and recess

Cumberland K5 Ice Cream Social
$5

You and a friend have an ice cream sundae party with the K5 teachers during recess! 


(5 winners - 1 per class)

Cumberland Private Makerspace Session
$5

You and 3 friends will enjoy a makerspace activity of your choice with Ms. Mallmann during lunch recess

Richards Pizza Party with K5 Teachers
$5

You and a friend will have a pizza party with the teachers during lunch time!

(3 winners, 1 per class or former students with teacher)

Richards- Crafting with Mrs. Opelt
$5

You will work with Mrs. Opelt to design and then make a personalized water bottle and t-shirt!

Richards- Math Games Extravaganza
$5

Time with Bornheimer, Jones and Jacque, complete with Racko, Tripoley, Golf and Five Crowns - after school snacks are included as well as games to keep after the fun ends! 


3:00 to 4:30pm

Richards School Room 123

Date TBD 

Grades 2 to 5

9 children total

Richards Flower Fairies Craft with Mrs. Safer-Fink
$5

You and two friends will make your own silk flower fairies and enjoy after-school snacks with Mrs. Safer-Fink!


3:00-4:30pm

Richards School

Date TBD

Grades 2 to 5 

3 children total

Middle School Jimmy John's Lunch in Library
$5

You and two friends hang out in the library during lunch, play games, and enjoy a Jimmy Johns Party Box.

Cumberland 5th Grade Pizza Party
$5

You and 3 friends share a lunch time pizza party in your classroom with games or a video. 

Cumberland 4th Grade Jimmy John's Lunch
$5

You and 3 friends get to enjoy a Jimmy Johns lunch and hang out with the 4th grade teachers.

Middle School 7th Grade Culvers Lunch
$5

You & 3 friends get to enjoy a Culver’s lunch.

Cumberland K4 Culvers Lunch
$5

2 winners (one Onan and one Koch) get to enjoy Culver's lunch. They can each bring 1 friend with them. If they are AM and can get picked up at 11:45 or go back up to connects or if they are PM they can come to school at 11:15 or we will get them from connects

Cumberland 1st Grade Breakfast for Lunch
$5

You and 3 friends get to come have breakfast for lunch with the first grade teachers!  We will serve you a waffle lunch with all sorts of fun toppings and fruit on the side.

Adventure Rock Passes
$5

2 certificates for day passes for 2

Breadsmith Year of Bread
$5

A monthly free loaf of bread from Breadsmith for a year.

Breakthrough Wellness Personal Training
$5

1 month of personal coaching at Breakthrough Wellness. Includes a 60-minute consultation and one month of private coaching.

Club Pilates (3 Winners Selected)
$5

One month of unlimited classes plus basket of Club Pilates swag.

Fitzgerald Pharmacy Skincare Package
$5

Bioderma Skincare Gift Basket

Indulgence Chocolate
$5

Gift certificate for two chocolate pairing flights and their dark chocolate sea salt "Milwaukee Bar"

Living Well Wellness Package
$5

Includes a physical therapy evaluation, TPI golf swing analysis, 50-minute massage, 30-minute infrared sauna session, shirt, water bottle, andelectrolyte mix.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!