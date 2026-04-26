Run The Bay 2026

About this raffle
You and 4 friends have a pizza party and use of the gym during lunch and recess
You and a friend have an ice cream sundae party with the K5 teachers during recess!
(5 winners - 1 per class)
You and 3 friends will enjoy a makerspace activity of your choice with Ms. Mallmann during lunch recess
You and a friend will have a pizza party with the teachers during lunch time!
(3 winners, 1 per class or former students with teacher)
You will work with Mrs. Opelt to design and then make a personalized water bottle and t-shirt!
Time with Bornheimer, Jones and Jacque, complete with Racko, Tripoley, Golf and Five Crowns - after school snacks are included as well as games to keep after the fun ends!
3:00 to 4:30pm
Richards School Room 123
Date TBD
Grades 2 to 5
9 children total
You and two friends will make your own silk flower fairies and enjoy after-school snacks with Mrs. Safer-Fink!
3:00-4:30pm
Richards School
Date TBD
Grades 2 to 5
3 children total
You and two friends hang out in the library during lunch, play games, and enjoy a Jimmy Johns Party Box.
You and 3 friends share a lunch time pizza party in your classroom with games or a video.
You and 3 friends get to enjoy a Jimmy Johns lunch and hang out with the 4th grade teachers.
You & 3 friends get to enjoy a Culver’s lunch.
2 winners (one Onan and one Koch) get to enjoy Culver's lunch. They can each bring 1 friend with them. If they are AM and can get picked up at 11:45 or go back up to connects or if they are PM they can come to school at 11:15 or we will get them from connects
You and 3 friends get to come have breakfast for lunch with the first grade teachers! We will serve you a waffle lunch with all sorts of fun toppings and fruit on the side.
2 certificates for day passes for 2
A monthly free loaf of bread from Breadsmith for a year.
1 month of personal coaching at Breakthrough Wellness. Includes a 60-minute consultation and one month of private coaching.
One month of unlimited classes plus basket of Club Pilates swag.
Bioderma Skincare Gift Basket
Gift certificate for two chocolate pairing flights and their dark chocolate sea salt "Milwaukee Bar"
Includes a physical therapy evaluation, TPI golf swing analysis, 50-minute massage, 30-minute infrared sauna session, shirt, water bottle, andelectrolyte mix.
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