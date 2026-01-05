Run the Highlands Raffle 2026

Dive into summer with one of the most sought-after memberships in town! This exclusive raffle prize grants the winner immediate access to the KayCee Club Pool—no waiting required.





Your prize of a Family Pool Membership for Summer 2026 includes the following:

Initiation Fees Paid

First year of Membership

Ability to renew your membership annually

This is a rare opportunity to secure a spot at the Kaycee Club Pool and keep it for years to come.

Enter the raffle and make this your best summer yet! ☀️💦





Learn more about the KayCee Club at https://www.kayceeclub.com/pool/