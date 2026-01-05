Lake Highlands Junior Women's League

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Lake Highlands Junior Women's League

About this raffle

Run the Highlands Raffle 2026

Skip the Line Kaycee Club Membership
$15

Dive into summer with one of the most sought-after memberships in town! This exclusive raffle prize grants the winner immediate access to the KayCee Club Pool—no waiting required.


Your prize of a Family Pool Membership for Summer 2026 includes the following:

  • Initiation Fees Paid
  • First year of Membership
  • Ability to renew your membership annually

This is a rare opportunity to secure a spot at the Kaycee Club Pool and keep it for years to come.

Enter the raffle and make this your best summer yet! ☀️💦


Learn more about the KayCee Club at https://www.kayceeclub.com/pool/

$1000 Central Market Gift Card
$15

Treat yourself to an incredible shopping experience with a $1,000 gift card to Central Market, one of Texas’ most beloved gourmet grocery destinations.


Central Market offers something special for every meal and every occasion. With this prize, you can:

  • Stock your kitchen with premium groceries and fresh, high-quality ingredients
  • Indulge in gourmet cheeses, artisan breads, and specialty foods from around the world
  • Pick up restaurant-quality meats and fresh seafood for unforgettable meals at home
  • Explore an incredible wine, craft beer, and specialty beverage selection
  • Enjoy prepared meals, bakery treats, and seasonal favorites

Whether you’re planning dinner parties, elevating your everyday meals, or simply enjoying the best ingredients available, this $1,000 gift card will make every trip to Central Market an experience.


Eat well, discover new flavors, and savor the best with this amazing prize! 🍽️✨

Ultimate Kids Birthday Bash
$10

Throw a birthday party your child will never forget with this Ultimate Kids Birthday Bash prize package! Everything you need to create a fun, festive, and memorable celebration is included.


Your celebration will feature:

  • ASI Gymnastics Birthday Party Package - kids will jump, tumble and play with instructor-led activities in a safe and energetic environment
  • Custom Birthday Cookies by Sweet Cheeks Baking — beautifully decorated, delicious treats designed just for your party theme
  • Custom Birthday Banner from Signs and Stones — the perfect statement piece to make your celebration feel extra special
  • Custom Party Favor Stickers by Bluebonnet Creative — personalized stickers that add the perfect finishing touch to party favors

From high-energy gymnastics fun to beautifully customized party details, this package makes planning easy and ensures a birthday celebration that kids—and parents—will remember.


Celebrate big, play hard, and make their birthday unforgettable! 🎂🤸‍♀️✨

Family Photography Package
$10

Capture beautiful memories with the people who matter most in this Family Photography Package, featuring a professional photography session and expert styling to help everyone look their best.


The package includes a 45-minute family session with Taylor Bryan Photography, designed to capture genuine moments and timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.


Session Details:

  • 45-minute family photography session
  • 30 professionally edited digital images
  • Gallery delivered within 2 weeks
  • Session covers up to 5 faces
  • Limited to Dallas-area locations
  • Session must be redeemed by October 31, 2026

To make your portraits truly shine, the package also includes personal styling services from Thoughtfully Dressed, helping your family coordinate outfits that photograph beautifully and reflect your personal style.


From planning what to wear to capturing stunning images, this prize makes it easy to create frame-worthy family memories that will last a lifetime. ✨👨‍👩‍👧‍👦📷

Total Wellness & Glow Package
$10

Invest in your health, confidence, and well-being with this Total Wellness & Glow Package, designed to help you feel strong, refreshed, and your very best.


This incredible package includes:

  • 10 classes at Reformed Pilates, where you’ll build strength, improve flexibility, and energize your body through expert-led reformer Pilates sessions.
  • 40 units of Botox from Bare Dermatology, helping smooth fine lines and refresh your natural glow under the care of trusted dermatology professionals.
  • Introductory nutrition counseling session with Ashley Mowbray, RD & Functional Nutritionist (The Self Care Dietitian) providing personalized guidance to help you build sustainable habits and nourish your body.

Together, these services create a complete mind-and-body experience—combining movement, skincare, and nutrition to help you look great, feel confident, and prioritize your well-being. 💪🌿✨

Summer Splash & Bash
$10

Get ready to turn up the fun with the ultimate party and play package! The Splash & Bash raffle bundle is perfect for families looking to stay active, celebrate big, and enjoy some game day eats.

This exciting package includes:

  • A 3-month family membership to the Dallas JCC — enjoy access to pools, fitness facilities, classes, and family-friendly programming all summer long
  • A bounce house party package from Inflate 28 — bring the party home with high-energy inflatable fun for your next celebration
  • A $50 gift card to Jake's Gameday — the perfect spot to refuel with burgers, wings, and all your game day favorites

Whether you're planning a birthday bash, a backyard celebration, or just want to make the most of family time, this package delivers nonstop fun from start to finish.

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