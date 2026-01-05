Run the Highlands Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Dive into summer with one of the most sought-after memberships in town! This exclusive raffle prize grants the winner immediate access to the KayCee Club Pool—no waiting required.
Your prize of a Family Pool Membership for Summer 2026 includes the following:
This is a rare opportunity to secure a spot at the Kaycee Club Pool and keep it for years to come.
Enter the raffle and make this your best summer yet! ☀️💦
Learn more about the KayCee Club at https://www.kayceeclub.com/pool/
Treat yourself to an incredible shopping experience with a $1,000 gift card to Central Market, one of Texas’ most beloved gourmet grocery destinations.
Central Market offers something special for every meal and every occasion. With this prize, you can:
Whether you’re planning dinner parties, elevating your everyday meals, or simply enjoying the best ingredients available, this $1,000 gift card will make every trip to Central Market an experience.
Eat well, discover new flavors, and savor the best with this amazing prize! 🍽️✨
Throw a birthday party your child will never forget with this Ultimate Kids Birthday Bash prize package! Everything you need to create a fun, festive, and memorable celebration is included.
Your celebration will feature:
From high-energy gymnastics fun to beautifully customized party details, this package makes planning easy and ensures a birthday celebration that kids—and parents—will remember.
Celebrate big, play hard, and make their birthday unforgettable! 🎂🤸♀️✨
Capture beautiful memories with the people who matter most in this Family Photography Package, featuring a professional photography session and expert styling to help everyone look their best.
The package includes a 45-minute family session with Taylor Bryan Photography, designed to capture genuine moments and timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Session Details:
To make your portraits truly shine, the package also includes personal styling services from Thoughtfully Dressed, helping your family coordinate outfits that photograph beautifully and reflect your personal style.
From planning what to wear to capturing stunning images, this prize makes it easy to create frame-worthy family memories that will last a lifetime. ✨👨👩👧👦📷
Invest in your health, confidence, and well-being with this Total Wellness & Glow Package, designed to help you feel strong, refreshed, and your very best.
This incredible package includes:
Together, these services create a complete mind-and-body experience—combining movement, skincare, and nutrition to help you look great, feel confident, and prioritize your well-being. 💪🌿✨
Get ready to turn up the fun with the ultimate party and play package! The Splash & Bash raffle bundle is perfect for families looking to stay active, celebrate big, and enjoy some game day eats.
This exciting package includes:
Whether you're planning a birthday bash, a backyard celebration, or just want to make the most of family time, this package delivers nonstop fun from start to finish.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!