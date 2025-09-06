Race the Runway, 5k Sponsorship Tiers

400 Airport Rd

Greenville, NC 27834, USA

FRONT RUNNERS
$1,000
  • Logo featured on official race shirts
  • Banner placement at the finish line
  • Recognition on social media and event signage
  • Vendor booth near the photo area
  • 4 complimentary race entries


Support the final stretch! Celebrate every runner’s achievement while fueling programs that empower women and help address food insecurity in our community.

SPRINTERS
$700
  • Logo displayed at the hydration and first aid station
  • Recognition on social media and event signage
  • Vendor booth space
  • 3 complimentary race entries


Keep our runners refreshed and safe. Your support ensures a healthy race experience and contributes to our community wellness initiatives.

PACER
$500
  • Logo displayed at the photo area
  • Recognition in social media posts featuring race photos
  • Option to include promotional material in race packets
  • 2 complimentary race entries


Capture the moment! Help create lasting memories for participants while promoting your brand.

VICTORY LAP
$250
  • Name listed on event signage and website
  • Social media thank-you
  • Option to include promotional material in race packets
  • 2 complimentary race entries


Every step counts. Your contribution helps us host a successful event and continue our mission of service and leadership.

