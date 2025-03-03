Miles For The Sea Virtual 5k

🌊🚶‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Walk or Run for the Ocean! 🏃‍♂️🚶‍♀️🌊⁠ ⁠📅 March - April 2025⁠ 📍 Participate from anywhere!⁠ Join Zen4Blue’s Virtual 5K and make every step count for ocean conservation! All participants receive limited edition medal, and a chance to win the grand prize for the fastest 5k time! Whether you walk or run, you’re helping support marine careers and protect our blue planet. 🌍💙⁠ ⁠Let’s move for a cause! Register today!! Make an impact. 🌊🏅⁠

🌊🚶‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Walk or Run for the Ocean! 🏃‍♂️🚶‍♀️🌊⁠ ⁠📅 March - April 2025⁠ 📍 Participate from anywhere!⁠ Join Zen4Blue’s Virtual 5K and make every step count for ocean conservation! All participants receive limited edition medal, and a chance to win the grand prize for the fastest 5k time! Whether you walk or run, you’re helping support marine careers and protect our blue planet. 🌍💙⁠ ⁠Let’s move for a cause! Register today!! Make an impact. 🌊🏅⁠

seeMoreDetailsMobile