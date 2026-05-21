NLV Run4Hope Online Ordering

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1 pound of lean pork served with 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion and salsa.
1/2 pound of lean pork served with 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion and salsa.
1 pound of MIXED pork meat, skin, and stomach, accompanied by 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion, and salsa.
1/2 pound of MIXED pork meat, skin, and stomach, accompanied by 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion, and salsa.
A delicious, freshly made taco on a large corn tortilla with MACIZA carnitas with cilantro, onion and salsa.
A delicious, freshly made taco on a large corn tortilla with MIXED carnitas of lean meat, pork rind and pork belly with cilantro, onion and salsa.
Canned soda
$
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