Offered by

Alcance Victoria North Las Vegas

About this shop

NLV Run4Hope Online Ordering

MACIZA Pound item
MACIZA Pound
$16

1 pound of lean pork served with 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion and salsa.


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MACIZA 1/2 Pound item
MACIZA 1/2 Pound
$8

1/2 pound of lean pork served with 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion and salsa.


0
MIXED Pound item
MIXED Pound
$18

1 pound of MIXED pork meat, skin, and stomach, accompanied by 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion, and salsa.

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MIXED 1/2 Pound item
MIXED 1/2 Pound
$9

1/2 pound of MIXED pork meat, skin, and stomach, accompanied by 6 tortillas, chopped cilantro, onion, and salsa.

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MACIZA Taco item
MACIZA Taco
$3.50

A delicious, freshly made taco on a large corn tortilla with MACIZA carnitas with cilantro, onion and salsa.

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MIXED Taco item
MIXED Taco
$3.75

A delicious, freshly made taco on a large corn tortilla with MIXED carnitas of lean meat, pork rind and pork belly with cilantro, onion and salsa.

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Soda item
Soda
$2

Canned soda

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Bottled Water 16.9oz item
Bottled Water 16.9oz
$2
0
Delivery Fee item
Delivery Fee
$10
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