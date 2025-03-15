Runaway Farm Memberships

An Unforgettable Adventure with Two Pot Bellied Pigs. While walking a dog one day, our founder Jen stumbled upon two Pot Bellied pigs along with some goats roaming in a front yard. Jen, along with board member Sophia and the owner, attempted to catch the animals for over an hour. Though the goats returned to the yard, the pigs made a run for it and were spotted all over town throughout the day. As night fell, one of the pigs, Sasso, found his way back home, while the other, Malley, proved more stubborn. With the help of board member Keira and the police, Malley was eventually caught in someone's yard. It was discovered that a teenager had bought the pigs for $3 each from an auction, but their parents didn't approve. After being passed around to various friends, the pigs were surrendered to us. Despite their wild adventure, the Pot Bellied pigs, are safe and sound.

