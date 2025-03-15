Runaway Farm Memberships

Originally from Pennsylvania, Luna was bred for slaughter before being sold to a family who intended to feature her in their annual nativity scene. During unloading, Luna was spooked and bolted away. Though many sightings were reported in the following days, no one was able to get their hands on her. We understood that capturing a scared and untrusting cow was nearly impossible, so we decided to leave our back gate open and attempt to coax her in. After a search, we finally found Luna, and with some effort, managed to guide her into our yard. Following several discussions with our neighbor, we decided to provide Luna with a forever home. Luna may seem big but she is a mini cow, half the size of a full grown cow. She spends her days happily playing with her ball at Runaway Farm.
Sponsor Malley The Pig
An Unforgettable Adventure with Two Pot Bellied Pigs.
While walking a dog one day, our founder Jen stumbled upon two Pot Bellied pigs along with some goats roaming in a front yard. Jen, along with board member Sophia and the owner, attempted to catch the animals for over an hour. Though the goats returned to the yard, the pigs made a run for it and were spotted all over town throughout the day. As night fell, one of the pigs, Sasso, found his way back home, while the other, Malley, proved more stubborn. With the help of board member Keira and the police, Malley was eventually caught in someone's yard. It was discovered that a teenager had bought the pigs for $3 each from an auction, but their parents didn't approve. After being passed around to various friends, the pigs were surrendered to us. Despite their wild adventure, the Pot Bellied pigs, are safe and sound.
Sponsor Sasso The Pig
While walking a dog one day, our founder Jen stumbled upon two Pot Bellied pigs along with some goats roaming in a front yard. Jen, along with board member Sophia and the owner, attempted to catch the animals for over an hour. Though the goats returned to the yard, the pigs made a run for it and were spotted all over town throughout the day. As night fell, one of the pigs, Sasso, found his way back home, while the other, Malley, proved more stubborn. With the help of board member Keira and the police, Malley was eventually caught in someone's yard. It was discovered that a teenager had bought the pigs for $3 each from an auction, but their parents didn't approve. After being passed around to various friends, the pigs were surrendered to us. Despite their wild adventure, the Pot Bellied pigs, are safe and sound.
Sponsor Henry The Pig
From Neglect to Happiness: Henry and Sophie's Journey to Recovery.
Henry and Sophie, were living a miserable life in a horse barn alongside a goat. They were confined to an indoor stall and were rarely given access to the outdoors. Their owner fed them sporadically and neglected to provide them with adequate water. Fortunately, the other boarders noticed and reported the situation, leading to the animals' surrender to our care. Now, they have the freedom to enjoy life as they should. Seeing them bask in the sun brings us immense joy, knowing they are safe and happy.
Sponsor Sophie The Pig
From Neglect to Happiness: Henry and Sophie's Journey to Recovery.
Henry and Sophie, were living a miserable life in a horse barn alongside a goat. They were confined to an indoor stall and were rarely given access to the outdoors. Their owner fed them sporadically and neglected to provide them with adequate water. Fortunately, the other boarders noticed and reported the situation, leading to the animals' surrender to our care. Now, they have the freedom to enjoy life as they should. Seeing them bask in the sun brings us immense joy, knowing they are safe and happy.
Sponsor Casey The Pig
Casey came to us because the circumstances in his home changed. He needed a safe place to go. Casey was said to be the runt of the litter. He is hearing impaired but that doesn’t slow him down. He does need to be woken Up for his meals, which is very odd if you’ve ever seen feeding time, pigs are normally very dramatic when they are hungry. We had hoped that he would be able to fit in with one of our existing herds, but he was very nervous and would attack them.
For everyone's safety Casey will remain living alongside of them. He seems more comfortable that way.
Sponsor Draco The Pig
Draco's Rescue Story: From Neglect to Love.
Draco used to reside in someone's home, but we're unsure of the type of life he had. Unfortunately, his family didn't take care of him, and concerned neighbors notified the authorities. As a result, Draco was surrendered to animal control. We were contacted by an officer involved in the case, requesting our assistance with Draco's situation. Draco, the sweetest six-year-old, adores people and enjoys greeting everyone he meets. He has found a new home with us, where he is loved and cared for.
Sponsor Monty The Pig
Monty and Reggie, two male pigs, were rescued on May 6, 2023 from a hoarding case in New Egypt. Their owner was forced to rehome close to 50 pigs after the property he was renting was sold. Eastern Snouts Pig Rescue was helping relocate the pigs when we reached out and offered our assistance. During the rescue, we selected two shy boys who were estimated to be two years old. Their small size was most likely due to malnutrition. We're happy to report that Monty and Reggie adapted well to their new surroundings at Runaway Farm and discovered that it is a safe place to live.
Sponsor Reggie The Pig
Monty and Reggie, two male pigs, were rescued on May 6, 2023 from a hoarding case in New Egypt. Their owner was forced to rehome close to 50 pigs after the property he was renting was sold. Eastern Snouts Pig Rescue was helping relocate the pigs when we reached out and offered our assistance. During the rescue, we selected two shy boys who were estimated to be two years old. Their small size was most likely due to malnutrition. We're happy to report that Monty and Reggie adapted well to their new surroundings at Runaway Farm and discovered that it is a safe place to live.
Sponsor Frank The Goat
We rescued Frankie on New Years Day 2025. His Dad went into the hospital and wouldn’t be coming out. Frankie was boarded at a petting zoo and they wanted him gone. We were told by the petting zoo manager that he was at least six years old and never given a name. We named him on his was home to sanctuary. He is a shy boy that loves his new family.
Sponsor Delta The Goat
Delta and Millie: A Tale of Safe Haven.
Delta, a runaway goat, had been causing chaos in Bayville for days. Despite countless sightings, no one could manage to catch her. With a storm looming, the police made a valiant effort to capture her one night, but it wasn't until she was chased back up Hickory Lane that we were able to intervene. Delta must have sensed that our home was a safe haven – she walked right up to the front door, exhausted and defeated. A few months later, Millie was born. We made sure that Delta would never have to experience the pain of having her baby taken away from her. Both Delta and Millie have found a forever home with us.
Sponsor Millie The Goat
Delta and Millie: A Tale of Safe Haven.
Delta, a runaway goat, had been causing chaos in Bayville for days. Despite countless sightings, no one could manage to catch her. With a storm looming, the police made a valiant effort to capture her one night, but it wasn't until she was chased back up Hickory Lane that we were able to intervene. Delta must have sensed that our home was a safe haven – she walked right up to the front door, exhausted and defeated. A few months later, Millie was born. We made sure that Delta would never have to experience the pain of having her baby taken away from her. Both Delta and Millie have found a forever home with us.
Sponsor Maffi The Goat
Upon meeting this beautiful boy, we noticed he was suffering from a serious parasite infestation and his hooves were so damaged that he was unable to walk properly. Sadly, he had been confined to a horse stall with two pigs and had never been allowed outside. Now, he's thriving and loving his new surroundings, playing with his new friend Millie and living his best life.
Sponsor Tommy The Goat
Tommy is a Nubian goat. During his birth, his mother accidentally chewed his ears while cleaning him. He was no longer profitable to the breeder so he was surrendered to us. Though this can happen due to hormones or inexperience, it won't have any lasting impact on his life. He is otherwise a healthy boy. Tommy is expected to lead a happy and healthy life.
Sponsor Jelly The Goat
Jelly experienced a difficult beginning, having been born with a hip and front leg deformity. In June 2023, she underwent surgery to relieve the pain in her hip. Surgery on her front leg only had a 50% chance of improvement and would need multiple surgeries. Getting a prosthetic seemed like a better option for Jelly. The prosthetic gives her the stability she needs to be a happy, healthy goat!
Sponsor Killian The Goat
Meet Killian, she was our very first goat. Though she was born with horns, they were removed when she was just two weeks old by her previous owner in an inhumane practice. She was bred for 4-H so this is done to goats to make them easier for children to handle them. It also makes them more vulnerable to predators. Killian spends her days lounging on the deck and snacking contently.
Sponsor Webby The Bunny
Webby was discovered by a kind-hearted individual on the side of the road. She had scars on her head and neck, had an injured ear, and was blind in one eye. It’s likely that she was abandoned, sadly a frequent occurrence. Domesticated rabbits struggle to survive in the wild. After many visits to the veterinarian her eye is almost completely healed. Each day, she is becoming stronger and healthier.
Sponsor Duke The Horse
Duke is a retired racehorse. He is 20 years old. After being injured and most likely not bringing in enough money, he was dumped. We adopted him from Standardbred Rescue Foundation which is where many retired racehorses spend time hoping to find homes. The white marks you see On his legs are from a cruel practice called pin firing. Veterinarians burn, freeze, or use caustic chemicals on the leg to induce a counter irritation and speed up healing. This treatment is banned in many countries. However, it is still done in the United States. He is the best boy and loves grazing with his girl Tally.
Sponsor Tally The Horse
Meet Tally: A Rescued 20-Year-Old Quarter Horse
Tally was rescued by us nine years ago when she was being taken to an auction by a horse dealer. At the time, we had no knowledge of her past. She had multiple scars, arthritis in her back leg, and certain behaviors that would have made her unappealing to potential buyers at the auction. She would have ended up going to slaughter. Since Duke, another rescued horse, came along, Tally has become more relaxed and at ease. These days, she spends her time grazing and rolling around in the dirt.
