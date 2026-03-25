Indus Arts Council

Hosted by

Indus Arts Council

About this event

Rūng Film Fest 2026

3400 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

VIP
$150

Full access to all films, panels, and evening reception on both, Saturday, 5.16 and Sunday, 5.17, 2026.
EBD26 for 30% off all tickets!

Premier Pass
$45

Full access to all films and panels on both, Saturday, 5.16 and Sunday, 5.17, 2026. Does NOT include evening reception on either days.
EBD26 for 30% off all tickets!

Spotlight Pass
$15

Your choice of ONE film and all panels on either Saturday, 5.16 or Sunday, 5.17, 2026. Does not include evening receptions on either days.
EBD26 for 30% off all tickets!

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