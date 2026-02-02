Runner2Runner Family 5k Training BUNDLE

Family 5K Guide + Training Plan BUNDLE





The Runner2Runner Family 5K Bundle brings everything your family needs to prepare for a 5K!





This bundle combines the Family 5K Guide and the 6-Week Family 5K Training Plan to help your family move more, grow stronger, and have fun together along the way. Together, these resources give you both the why and the how of family running, practical guidance paired with a structured, progressive plan that builds confidence and endurance.





The Family 5K Guide helps your family:

Choose a family-friendly race and set meaningful goals

Warm up and cool down with simple, kid-friendly routines

Make running feel like play with creative family games

Build strength, teamwork, and a growth mindset

Fuel, recover, and prepare for race day with confidence and joy

The Family 5K Training Plan provides:

A 6-week progressive training schedule

Run/walk intervals that gradually increase each week

Family-friendly strength and movement days

Built-in rest and recovery

Tips to keep training fun, encouraging, and stress-free

Race week guidance so your family feels ready and excited

Perfect for first-time runners, mixed-ability families, or anyone looking to create healthy, active traditions together. This bundle keeps the focus on effort, teamwork, and shared joy rather than pace or performance.





Whether your goal is to finish together, start a new family routine, or simply move more as a team, this bundle gives you everything you need to cross the finish line smiling, side by side.





Train together. Grow together. Finish together.