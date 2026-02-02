The Runner2Runner Family 5K Training Plan is a simple, supportive, and fun six-week plan designed to help families train for a 5K together

**no experience required**





This plan meets families where they are, using run/walk intervals that gradually build endurance, confidence, and teamwork. Each week includes weekly structured training days with clear, easy-to-follow workouts, plus rest or active play options. The plan balances running, strength, movement games, and recovery so that kids and parents stay engaged, strong, and motivated from start to finish.





Built with families in mind, this plan emphasizes effort over pace, teamwork over competition, and joy over intensity. It’s perfect for first-time runners, mixed-ability families, and anyone who wants to make movement a shared family experience.





What you’ll get:

A 6-week progressive Family 5K training plan

Run/walk workouts that increase gradually

Family-friendly strength and movement days

Built-in rest and recovery

Tips to keep motivation high and training fun

Race week guidance to help your family feel prepared and confident

Whether your goal is to finish together, stay active as a family, or build a new healthy routine, this plan helps you cross the finish line, smiling, side by side.





Train together. Grow together. Finish together.