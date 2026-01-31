Running 4 Heroes - 5th Annual Blue Tie Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Ticket includes dinner. Proceeds of all ticket sales support the Running 4 Heroes organization.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Ticket includes dinner. Proceeds of all ticket sales support the Running 4 Heroes Inc. organization.
1 Ticket to the Event
Sponsor Name in Program
Social Media Shoutout
Includes:
2 Tickets to the event
Sponsor Logo on Website
Sponsor Name in Program
Social Media Shoutout
Includes:
4 Tickets to Event
Sponsor Logo on Website
Sponsor Name in Program
Social Media Shoutout
Silver Sponsor "Thank You" Gift
Full Table (8 Tickets) for Event
Sponsor Logo on Website
Sponsor Name in Program
Social Media Shoutout
VIP Meet & Greet with Special Guests
1-Minute of stage time during Event
Gold Sponsor "Thank You" Gift
2 Full Tables (16 Tickets) for Event
Sponsor Name on all Event Fliers
Sponsor Name on all Promotional Materials
Sponsor Log on Website
Sponsor Name in Program
Social Media Shoutout
VIP Meet & Greet with Special Guests
2-Minutes of stage time during event
Title Sponsor "Thank You" Gift
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!