Running for Autism 5K Run/Walk

Milford, PA 18337, USA
Register to participate in our walk/run! All participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt, which can be worn during event as well as other "swag" and goodies!
Register your four legged friend to participate in our walk/run!
Animal participants will receive a complimentary bandanna, which can be worn during event!
All animals must be friendly and leashed. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after and supervising animals. Back Road Brewing Co and Pike Autism Support Services possess the right to instruct owners to remove animal from event in the case of aggressive or destructive behaviors.
Please indicate if you have a child ages 5 years or younger who will be joining you
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing