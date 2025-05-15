Running for Autism Sponsor Registration

Bronze level sponsors package includes:
-Listed as Bronze sponsor on event page
-Shout out on organization Facebook page
-Listed Bronze as sponsor on event info brochure
-Highlight in "thank you" email, sent to our mailing list
-Certificate of recognition
-Making an impact on the lives of individuals impacted by IDD
Silver level sponsors package includes:
-Small business logo on entry sign
-Small business logo on event t-shirt
-Listed as Silver sponsor on event page
-Shout out on organization Facebook page
-Listed Silver as sponsor on event info brochure
-Highlight in our Newsletter
-Highlight in "thank you" email, sent to our mailing list
-Certificate of recognition
-Making a big impact on the lives of individuals impacted by IDD
Gold level sponsors package includes:
-Complementary promotional space during our event to advertise business
-DJ shoutout during our event
-Medium business logo on entry sign
-Medium business logo on event t-shirt
-Listed as Gold sponsor on event page
-Shoutout on event page
-Shout out on organization Facebook page
-Listed Gold as sponsor on event info brochure
-Highlight in our Newsletter
-Highlight in "thank you" email, sent to our mailing list
-Certificate of recognition
-Making a huge impact on the lives of individuals impacted by IDD
Diamond level sponsors package includes:
-Complementary promotional space during our event to advertise business
-DJ shoutout during our event, with the invitation for representative to speak
-Large business logo on entry sign
-Large business logo on event t-shirt
-2 free event t-shirts
-Listed as Diamond level sponsor on event page
-Shoutout on event page
-Shout out on organization Facebook page
-Listed as Diamond level sponsor on event info brochure
-Highlight in our Newsletter
-Highlight in "thank you" email, sent to our mailing list
-PASS "swag bag"
-Certificate of recognition
-Diamond level recognition award
-Changing the lives of individuals impacted by IDD
