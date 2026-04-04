Running For Rhonda Charity Inc

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Running For Rhonda Charity Inc

About this raffle

Run for Rhonda Raffle 2026

1 ticket for art piece from DE LA Gallery
$25

One ticket for art piece from DE LA Gallery. "The Crew" is a limited edition piece by Jorge de la Torriente. It is 25" wide by 50" tall with a brown distressed frame.


VALUE $3500

5 tickets for art piece from DE LA Gallery
$100

Five tickets for art piece from DE LA Gallery. "The Crew" is a limited edition piece by Jorge de la Torriente. It is 25" wide by 50" tall with a brown distressed frame.


VALUE $3500

Charleston SC Stay-4 nights/1 ticket entry
$20

-2- Two night stays for the Emeline Hotel in Charleston SC

-$200 gift card to Hanks Seafood restaurant


VALUE $1,200


Key West Staycation/ 1 ticket entry
$20

-One night stay at the La Concha Hotel in Key West. Not valid during special events. Reservations based on availability and must be made at least 7 days in advance. Exp. 12/31/26.

-24 hour 4 seater electric car rental from HydroThunder

-Two $100 gift certificates to Milagro

-Fury Commotion on the Ocean Sunset cruise for two

-A bottle of white wine and a bottle on NA wine


VALUE $1,300


Wellness Package /1 ticket entry
$20

-Hair by Oakleigh value up to $300

-Nail Bar and Lounge Pedicure

-One hour massage by Erin McKenna

-New You Health Clinic new patient wellness visit

-5 classes from Mata Yoga

-yoga mat


VALUE $1000.00

Backyard BBQ Package/ 1 ticket entry
$20

-Nexgrill Daytona 28" 2 burner propane grill flattop griddle with lid

-2 propane tanks from Suburban Propane

-$100 to Faustos

-$100 to Keys Fresh Seafood Market

-variety of spices and BBQ sauces from Sugar Shark

-Thirsty Mermaid hot sauce, shirt, and hat

-Apron and koozies from Jimmy Lane Real Estate

-1 bottle of Cuervo traditional reposado

-1 bottle of Papas Pilar Blonde Rum

-1 bottle of Four Roses Small Batch Rum


VALUE $950


Ultimate kids package!
$20

Trek Sprocket 16" bike from Eaton bikes- Value $390

Key West Monopoly

$50 gift certificate to Flamingo Crossing

$50 gift certificate to Mattheesen's

$15 gift card to Dunkin Donuts

Coloring book from Bria Ansara

Signed hat by Mike Stack


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