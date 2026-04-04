Run for Rhonda Raffle 2026

About this raffle
One ticket for art piece from DE LA Gallery. "The Crew" is a limited edition piece by Jorge de la Torriente. It is 25" wide by 50" tall with a brown distressed frame.
VALUE $3500
Five tickets for art piece from DE LA Gallery. "The Crew" is a limited edition piece by Jorge de la Torriente. It is 25" wide by 50" tall with a brown distressed frame.
VALUE $3500
-2- Two night stays for the Emeline Hotel in Charleston SC
-$200 gift card to Hanks Seafood restaurant
VALUE $1,200
-One night stay at the La Concha Hotel in Key West. Not valid during special events. Reservations based on availability and must be made at least 7 days in advance. Exp. 12/31/26.
-24 hour 4 seater electric car rental from HydroThunder
-Two $100 gift certificates to Milagro
-Fury Commotion on the Ocean Sunset cruise for two
-A bottle of white wine and a bottle on NA wine
VALUE $1,300
-Hair by Oakleigh value up to $300
-Nail Bar and Lounge Pedicure
-One hour massage by Erin McKenna
-New You Health Clinic new patient wellness visit
-5 classes from Mata Yoga
-yoga mat
VALUE $1000.00
-Nexgrill Daytona 28" 2 burner propane grill flattop griddle with lid
-2 propane tanks from Suburban Propane
-$100 to Faustos
-$100 to Keys Fresh Seafood Market
-variety of spices and BBQ sauces from Sugar Shark
-Thirsty Mermaid hot sauce, shirt, and hat
-Apron and koozies from Jimmy Lane Real Estate
-1 bottle of Cuervo traditional reposado
-1 bottle of Papas Pilar Blonde Rum
-1 bottle of Four Roses Small Batch Rum
VALUE $950
Trek Sprocket 16" bike from Eaton bikes- Value $390
Key West Monopoly
$50 gift certificate to Flamingo Crossing
$50 gift certificate to Mattheesen's
$15 gift card to Dunkin Donuts
Coloring book from Bria Ansara
Signed hat by Mike Stack
$
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