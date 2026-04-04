Run for Rhonda Raffle 2026

-One night stay at the La Concha Hotel in Key West. Not valid during special events. Reservations based on availability and must be made at least 7 days in advance. Exp. 12/31/26.

-24 hour 4 seater electric car rental from HydroThunder

-Two $100 gift certificates to Milagro

-Fury Commotion on the Ocean Sunset cruise for two

-A bottle of white wine and a bottle on NA wine





VALUE $1,300



