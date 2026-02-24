Running late! No worries! Need a closer parking spot? We got you! Graduation day Reserved Parking $30

Arrive stress free! There will be a parking spot just for you! Reserved parking is available for standard-size vehicles only. Reserved parking is located in the LAHS parking lot. Closer to the pool area, near the Turnbull Canyon Rd. exit. All vehicles must enter through Los Robles Ave and must have their parking placard displayed at all times.

Arrive stress free! There will be a parking spot just for you! Reserved parking is available for standard-size vehicles only. Reserved parking is located in the LAHS parking lot. Closer to the pool area, near the Turnbull Canyon Rd. exit. All vehicles must enter through Los Robles Ave and must have their parking placard displayed at all times.

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