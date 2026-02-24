Los Altos Conqueror Education Foundation

Hosted by

Los Altos Conqueror Education Foundation

About this event

Running late! No worries! Need a closer parking spot? We got you! Graduation day Reserved Parking $30

15325 Los Robles Ave

Hacienda Heights, CA 91745, USA

Graduation Reserved Parking
$30
Arrive stress free! There will be a parking spot just for you! Reserved parking is available for standard-size vehicles only. Reserved parking is located in the LAHS parking lot. Closer to the pool area, near the Turnbull Canyon Rd. exit. All vehicles must enter through Los Robles Ave and must have their parking placard displayed at all times.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!