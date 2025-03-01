2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES: Campaign Sponsorship

Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Gold sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) primary logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) dedicated feature across social media platforms; and (4) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Gold sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) primary logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) dedicated feature across social media platforms; and (4) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
No expiration
Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Silver sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Silver sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
No expiration
Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Bronze sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Benefits of sponsorship include (1) Bronze sponsorship listing on virtual plaques, banners, posts, and our commemorative finisher t-shirt for the 2025 ROTN Campaign; (2) logo placement on the 2025 RUNNING OF THE NOSES race campaign page; (3) a commemorative t-shirt and our hallmark red nose!
Add a donation for Healthy Humor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!